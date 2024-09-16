Palestinian Amb. Praises KRCS' Humanitarian Efforts In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Sara Safar

KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait, Rami Tahboub has commended the Kuwait Red Crescent Society's (KRCS) humanitarian and relief efforts and praised the society's continuous work to deliver aid to the Palestinians.

In a statement to KUNA following his meeting with KRCS Secretary General Maha Al-Barjas, Tahboub emphasized the role played by the society and highlighted that the KRCS was among the first responders to provide various humanitarian aid to Palestine.

Tahboub noted that KRCS has been actively involved in since the beginning of the crisis, assisting thousands of displaced individuals and addressing their urgent needs.

The ambassador applauded KRCS coordination with Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and the Palestinian Ministry of Health, lauding their efforts to alleviate the burden on the displaced Palestinians, the sick, and the wounded.

He also affirmed the commitment of the Palestinian Embassy in Kuwait and the KRCS to maintaining communication and coordination regarding humanitarian and relief efforts for Palestine.

Tahboub highlighted the widespread devastation in Gaza, which affected food supplies, healthcare, and education, urging the continuation of relief efforts in light of severe shortages in medicine, vaccines, food, shelter and clean water.

The meeting also reviewed the urgent humanitarian needs and discussed the KRCS's aid programs across various sectors.

On her part, Maha Al-Barjas reaffirmed Kuwait's unwavering stance in supporting the Palestinian people in all international forums, and she added that the urgent aid provided by the KRCS affirms this position.

Al-Barjas added that the KRCS has implemented numerous emergency relief projects in Gaza, including food, medical and essential supplies, as well as ambulances, medical equipment, shelter, and a field hospital, among other critical needs.

She emphasized that Kuwait would continue to support humanitarian efforts in line with its consistent foreign policy of providing aid to all countries in need.

Al-Barjas also emphasized the importance of coordination among the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to enhance relief efforts for displaced Palestinians, especially given the dire conditions facing the elderly, women, and children, which demands greater assistance from all parties involved. (end)

