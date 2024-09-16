Nicole Allison Of Geek+ Named 2024 Women In Supply Chain Award Winner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Supply

& Demand

Chain

Executive, the only publication covering the entire global

supply

chain, has named Nicole Allison, regional sales manager at Geekplus, as one of the winners of this year's

Women

in

Supply

Chain

Award.

The award honors female

supply

chain

leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for

women

in

all levels of a company's

supply

chain

network. Allison has been recognized in the Rising Star category, which recognizes young or newer professionals in the industry.

Nicole Allison of Geekplus has won recognition from "Supply & Demand Chain Executive."

"I'm passionate about helping my customers truly understand Geekplus technology, and I am committed to helping them use everything from our proprietary software to our suite of mobile robotic solutions to solve pressing and ever-evolving industry challenges," she said.

"I would say I'm a very competitive person," she continued. "But I think this natural drive, this need to win, is a huge advantage: I am hyper focused on my customer base, always working with them to find the ideal order fulfillment robot solution to fit their needs."

In addition to her sales management duties, Allison always makes time for networking – both connecting with industry professionals and sharing her industry knowledge with others. In addition to being an active participant in local and national CSCMP events and a panelist at the recent RoboGeorgia Automating the ATL conference, she is a frequent media interviewee.

"Every year, this award continues to amaze me. But this year especially, it's all about the quality of the submissions. These women are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations and teams and are paving the way for future young female leaders to be a part of an industry that's making a difference," says Marina Mayer, co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum.

"Women

are reshaping the landscape of

supply

chain

management with their unparalleled contributions, igniting growth and fostering

innovation across the

industry," said Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let's Talk

Supply

Chain

podcast and Blended Pledge, both sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain Award.

About Geek+

Geekplus

is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies. We develop innovative robotics solutions for order fulfilment. More than 1,000 global industry leaders use our solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management.

