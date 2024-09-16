Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Celebrates 21St Birthday And National Walk-On's Day With Nostalgic Cocktails And Exclusive Keepsakes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is gearing up for an unforgettable celebration on September 19, as it celebrates National Walk-On's Day and the brand's 21st birthday! This milestone event is twice the fun, honoring perseverance and the Underdog mindset, while also toasting to 21 years of determination, heart, and the journey that has defined Walk-On's.

"As we celebrate 21 years of Walk-On's, it's incredible to look back at how far we've come while staying true to the values that started it all," said Brandon Landry, Founder of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. "The journey of a walk-on athlete is one of grit, passion, and unwavering dedication-traits that have shaped both my personal story and the story of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. This year's National Walk-On's Day and our 21st birthday is more than just a celebration; it's a tribute to everyone who has believed in and supported us along the way. We're excited to continue this journey with our guests, our community, and the next generation of walk-ons."

21st Birthday Festivities: A Toast to Our Roots

To toast this milestone anniversary, Walk-On's is bringing a special throwback cocktail menu to select locations, giving guests a chance to enjoy the flavors that started it all. Among the featured drinks is the Benchwarmer, a cocktail created and named by Brandon Landry himself, when the restaurant first opened in 2003. The name and the drink itself pay homage to his own journey as a walk-on basketball player at LSU. This bold blend of Jameson Irish Whiskey, Captain Morgan, and a splash of Razzmatazz, topped with a burst of Red Bull and garnished with a lemon wedge, is the perfect way to celebrate both the brand's roots and its exciting future.

And because no 21st birthday is complete without a keepsake, the first 50 guests to order the Benchwarmer in each location will receive a limited-edition 21st Birthday Commemorative Glass. Adorned with the autographs of both Brandon Landry and Drew Brees, these glasses aren't just a coveted collectible – they're a piece of Walk-On's legacy symbolizing the hard work and dedication that have shaped Walk-On's from its inception.

Other featured cocktails include retro and current fan favorites including Death Valley, a drink named after LSU's iconic football stadium, and the Raspberry Lemonade cocktail (or mocktail), which has been on the menu for the past 20 years. These drinks will be offered at their original price of $10, providing guests with a delightful sip of nostalgia.

A Joyous Occasion for All

This year's combined celebration of National Walk-On's Day and Walk-On's 21st birthday is more than just a milestone-it's a testament to the enduring spirit of walk-on athletes and the incredible community that has supported Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux for 21 years. Guests are invited to raise a glass, share in the nostalgia, and be a part of Walk-On's story as it continues to unfold.

This limited-time offer can be enjoyed by customers at Walk-On's locations nationwide from September 19th through September 22nd. Visit for more information or to find the nearest Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux location.

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, celebrated as the #1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN, is a nationally recognized restaurant and sports bar that brings together the love of food, sports, and community. Concepted on the back of a napkin by LSU walk-on basketball players Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux opened its doors in 2003 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The menu boasts scratch-made dishes, paired with a wide selection of unique cocktails and beers. With nearly 80 restaurants in the U.S., Walk-On's is accelerating its nationwide expansion – ranked #1 by Entrepreneur for Top New Franchise and consistently ranking in Top 500 lists for Restaurant Business, Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. Walk-On's success and growth are a testament to its passionate franchise partners, including renowned athletes in co-owner Drew Brees and franchisees Dak Prescott, Derrick Brooks, and football coach Dabo Swinney. To learn more about Walk-On's or for information on becoming a franchisee, visit walk-ons .

