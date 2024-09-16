Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And/Or Persons Closely Associated
Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Kalle Järvinen
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| SVP Sweden, Norway, Finland, Baltic and Managing Director of OY Hartwall AB
| b)
| Initial notification / Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Royal Unibrew A/S
| b)
| LEI
| 529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
| Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Buy
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| 582.50
| 620
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
620
DKK 361,150.00
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2024-09-09, 09:00 CET
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.
