Genflow Biosciences Plc To Present At The Life Sciences Investor Forum September 19Th

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF OTCQB:GENFF), based in the UK, focused on pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process, today announced that Dr Eric Leire, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Life Sciences Investor Forum, hosted by on September 19th 2024.



About Genflow Biosciences Plc

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF) (OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Scheduled to begin in 2025, Genflow's clinical trial aims to explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments.

