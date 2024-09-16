Bharat Pi Launches Cutting-Edge IoT Development Board for Matter® Smart Home Applications Equipped with SEALSQ VaultIC292 Secure Element



Geneva, Switzerland – September 16, 2024: SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, together with Bharat Pi , a leading Internet of Things (IoT) hardware design house, today announced a strategic collaboration to release a new IoT development board, integrating SEALSQ's VaultIC292 chip pre-provisioned with Matter® compliant certificates . This groundbreaking partnership aims to set a new standard for quick prototyping with security for the fast-growing smart home and Industrial IoT segments.

The new IoT board, already under consideration for several Proof-of-Concept (PoC) projects, is engineered for integration into IoT devices that require support for the Matter protocol. Matter is an industry-unifying standard designed to enable seamless, secure connectivity across IoT devices in both home and industrial applications. By incorporating SEALSQ's VaultIC292 secure element, the board offers cutting-edge protection for sensitive data while ensuring device integrity, fully aligning with Matter's stringent security requirements.

Additionally, SEALSQ's chip comes pre-loaded with cryptographic keys and a Matter Device Attestation Certificate (DAC), generated through SEALSQ's INeS PKI-as-a-Service Solution. Customers also benefit from the option to have their DAC signed by their own Product Attestation Intermediate (PAI), providing greater flexibility and control over their security infrastructure.

The new IoT board will offer users the following benefits:



"Bharat Pi is committed to advancing Matter based IoT product development with a focus on security and interoperability," said Prabhu Stavarmath, Chief Business Officer of Bharat Pi.

“Our collaboration with SEALSQ and the integration of their VaultIC292 technology into our Bharat Pi Matter board underscores our dedication to providing secure and reliable Matter compliant IoT solutions that meet the highest industry standards,” said Naveen G, CTO and Chief Architect of Bharat Pi.

“We are thrilled to participate in Bharat Pi's board design and bring our Semiconductors, PKI and Matter expertise to create this unique product,” added Gweltas Radenac, IoT Business Unit Director for SEALSQ.“We are excited about the opportunity to gain rapid traction on the booming Matter compatible IoT device segment.”

The launch of the new Bharat Pi Matter board with VaultIC292 is expected to drive significant advancements in the Matter enabled IoT devices landscape by offering a secure, reliable, and interoperable solution that addresses the growing security concerns associated with Matter deployments. This collaboration is poised to foster innovation and encourage the development of new IoT applications that leverage the enhanced security and connectivity features of the Matter board.

About Bharat Pi

Bharat Pi is a pioneering technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacturing of cutting-edge IoT development boards. With a focus on innovation, security, and interoperability, Bharat Pi is dedicated to delivering products that enhance connectivity and improve user experiences across various industries.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the expected success of our technology strategy and solutions for IoMT Security for Medical and Healthcare sectors, SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies, SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Press and Investor Contacts