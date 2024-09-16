Callan JMB Extends Partnership With Department Of State Health Services As Part Of Texas’ Readiness Planning

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The contract, initially under Coldchain Services, which has since rebranded as Callan JMB, underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to supporting state-wide initiatives and returns to the sustainment phase, maintaining the readiness of personnel and facilities

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB (“Callan” or the“Company”), a vertically-integrated logistics and fulfillment company with an ecosystem that utilizes advanced predictive to ensure product integrity during emergency response activities and throughout the supply chain, today announced that it is continuing its partnership with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). As the state transitions from heightened readiness to a sustainment phase, Callan will provide ongoing updates on facility and personnel readiness, while consulting with DSHS to maintain alignment for potential future elevated status responses as part of its contract with the agency.

"Collaborating closely with Texas and the DSHS during the COVID-19 pandemic response was a privilege, as we supported their efforts to protect citizens until the vaccine became commercially available in September 2023. Our partnership enabled the state to reach even its most remote residents and fulfill critical supply requests that Texas received from other states," said Wayne Williams, Founder and CEO of Callan JMB. "By extending our collaboration, Callan stands ready to serve DSHS in future events, ensuring our facilities are primed for rapid response and sharing our specialized expertise to enhance DSHS's preparedness strategies."

In support of Texas DSHS's COVID-19 response, Callan JMB, rebranded from Coldchain Technology Services, stored and shipped over 32 million COVID-19 testing supplies, more than 100,000 COVID-19 therapeutics, and over 2 million COVID-19 vaccines, reaching 942 cities and serving approximately 78% of the state. Callan JMB also shipped supplies to five additional states as well as Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as part of the DSHS program. The company also stored and shipped nearly 300,000 Mpox supplies across the state to support DSHS's effort to combat that outbreak.

Callan JMB is a vertically-integrated logistics and fulfillment company with an ecosystem that utilizes advanced predictive technology to plan for and respond to emergencies and to revolutionize the supply chain by prioritizing the safety and integrity of every product handled, ensuring environmental responsibility and immediate response in time-sensitive industries. Callan JMB's ecosystem provides agility, allowing its data platform to integrate operations, sales, compliance, tracking, billing and close-out by utilizing Sentry, its monitoring, physical location, and diagnostics platform, to empower the healthcare, food & beverage, and emergency response industries with solutions to ensure time- and temperature-sensitive goods remain within specified parameters throughout transit. With unparalleled experience in quality assurance and quality control, Callan JMB delivers reliability by anticipating, responding, and overcoming the most complex situations with precision and compassion, providing peace of mind and a comprehensive solution for its customers.

