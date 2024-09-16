ESGL And Stmicroelectronics Singapore Create World’S First Sustainable Bricks Made From Semiconductor Waste

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL), a leading carbon neutral, innovative enviro-tech company regenerating industrial waste into circular products, and STMicroelectronics (ST), a global leader serving customers across the spectrum of applications, marked a significant milestone in their collaborative journey towards sustainability by creating the world's first sustainable brick forged with NEWSPAR, regenerated from Hydrofluoric wastewater sludge and Hydrofluoric Acid.

Revolutionary and Circular Innovation

Leveraging its cutting-edge technology, ESGL has successfully regenerated ST's wastewater hydrofluoric sludges and Hydrofluoric Acid into an innovative circular material known as NEWSPAR. NEWSPAR is a proprietary material developed by ESGL, specifically engineered to convert hazardous semiconductor waste into a safe and sustainable resource. Through advanced research and development, NEWSPAR has been transformed into the world's first sustainable bricks made from semiconductor waste. These bricks are not only environmentally friendly but also highly durable and suitable for various construction applications. This groundbreaking achievement was unveiled at a special event celebrating this new era in eco-friendly innovation.

Driving Decarbonization and Advancing the Circular Economy

This landmark achievement is set to drive substantial decarbonization across multiple supply chains, reinforcing the global shift toward a robust circular economy. It establishes a new benchmark for sustainable practices in critical industries, demonstrating the limitless potential of waste reutilization. The creation of NEWSPAR and its applications underscore ESGL's commitment to turning industrial waste into valuable resources, furthering the company's mission to minimize environmental impact.

Leadership Enthusiastically Endorses the Partnership

Yeow Chin Hock, Senior Director of Facilities at STMicroelectronics Singapore expressed his excitement:

“At ST, our commitment to sustainability includes striving for zero waste. We have implemented solutions to create value from waste generated by our activities, by converting waste into secondary raw materials that can be used in other industries. This successful collaboration with ESGL underscores our belief that organisations must act collectively to accelerate sustainability together.”

Lawrence Law, Executive Director, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer at ESGL echoed the sentiment:

“We are thrilled to be one step closer to our mission of advancing a circular economy by collaborating with key industry partners like STMicroelectronics. This achievement is a significant win for the semiconductor industry as a whole. We are now entering an exciting phase of research aimed at expanding the application of circular synthetic fluorite products in concrete production, road building, and other manufacturing processes. Environmental stewardship, combined with visionary partnerships like this, is paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future.”

About ESGL Holdings Limited

ESGL Holdings Limited is a Singapore-based carbon-neutral enviro-tech company dedicated to transforming industrial waste into circular products. With a commitment to sustainable waste management solutions, ESGL is a leading player in the environmental solutions industry. ESGL conducts all its operations through its operating entity incorporated in Singapore, Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte. Ltd. For more information, including the Company's filings with the SEC, please visit .

About NEWSPAR

NEWSPAR is an innovative product derived from recycled Hydrofluoric wastewater sludge and Hydrofluoric Acid, specifically sourced from semiconductor manufacturing waste. It represents an alternative to natural fluorspar, which is heavily used in other industries. The recycling of this material helps reduce reliance on mining natural resources, divert waste from landfills, and lower the environmental impact of producing fluorspar. Through a proprietary high-temperature calcination and chemical synthesis technology developed by ESGL, synthetic fluorspar can be produced at an industrial scale, integrating it into other industries. For more information,

