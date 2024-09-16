Fancamp Welcomes Francis Macdonald To The Board Of Directors

Mr. MacDonald was a Co-Founder and the Executive Vice President of Kenorland Minerals, a North American-focused exploration company that generates greenfield exploration opportunities across different commodities. Prior to co-founding Kenorland Minerals in 2016, Mr. MacDonald spent the majority of his career as a geologist with Newmont Mining Corporation where he was involved in regional exploration programs in Ethiopia, covering a large portion of prospective geology in the Tigray region, as well as in Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, and the Hope Bay Project in Nunavut, Canada.

Mark Billings, Chairman of the Board of the Company comments, "The Company is pleased to have attracted a new Director of such caliber, who will make a great addition to our Board. Mr. MacDonald brings significant technical and leadership experience during a pivotal time in Fancamp's development.”

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC)

Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating value through medium term growth and monetization opportunities with its strategic interests in high potential mineral projects, royalty portfolio and mineral properties. The Company is focused on an advanced asset play poised for growth and selective monetization with a portfolio of mineral claims across Ontario, Québec and New Brunswick, Canada, including copper, gold, zinc, titanium, chromium, strategic rare-earth metals and others. The Company continues to identify opportunities and in parallel aims to advance its investments in strategic mineral properties. Fancamp has investments in an existing iron ore operation in the Quebec-Labrador Trough, a rare earth elements company, NeoTerrex Minerals Inc., a copper–gold exploration company, Platinex Inc., an opportunity to develop an emerging gold-copper exploration play with Lode Gold Resources, in addition to an investment in a near term cash flow generating zinc mine, EDM Resources Inc. in Nova Scotia. The Company has future monetization opportunities from its Koper Lake transaction in the highly sought-after Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario. Fancamp is developing an energy reduction and titanium waste recycling technology with its advanced titanium extraction strategy. The Company is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

