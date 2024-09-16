EMINOVA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL Signed A 1.5 M USD FUND RAISING AGREEMENT For BIOREL KIDS FUN FOAM' Product

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eminova Holdings Int. UK Based Advisory signed $1.5M Fund Raising Agreement with U.S. Based Company E-Sky Trade LLC .

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EMINOVA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL, U.S. Based and E-SKY TRADE LLC, a U.S. based company, signed a Capital Raise agreement amounting to 1.5 M USD. The company's fun foam for children under the brand name "Biorel Kids Fun Foam", produced by Akfer Company in Turkey, represents an exciting initiative in the sensory play sector.“Biorel Kids”, which has a good price advantage over its competitors, is seeking funding for its A series.Mr. Sahin Özdemir, Chairman of the Board of Eminova: As a result of our agreement with E-SKY TRADE LLC, we are confident that we will easily reach our target of 1.5 M USD for the A series round. We are also very ambitious in terms of product quality, and we hope to move to Series B in a short time.''Biorel'' Kids Fun Foam manufacturer ''AKFER'' CEO Mehmet Yegenoglu: As a result of this agreement with Eminova, we have taken the first step of our entry into the world market. The brand, content, and licenses of the products have been obtained for the countries (Turkey, USA, UK, and EU) and the company has been established for the sale of the product in the USA. The necessary accounts have been opened on AMAZON and are ready for sale.

