Duna Energy Partners With Sport Impact Summit To Advance Shared Vision Of A Sustainable Future

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Duna Energy Systems has today joined the Sport Impact Summit team as Principal Partner, and will work to create a more sustainable, healthier world for the future.Through this partnership, Sport Impact Summit and Duna Energy Systems hope to advance a shared vision of a sustainable future.At the event, held at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai on the 4th and 5th of December 2024, Duna is set to unveil its highly anticipated E3 Node proof-of-concept prototype, which uses gravitational energy to produce clean, renewable power.Raven Corbitt, President at Duna Energy Systems, said,“We're committed to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable energy solutions, so we're delighted to have partnered with Sport Impact Summit. Joining a team of like-minded organisations, world-class athletes and leaders in science and business means together we push forward the ideas that are going to make a real difference.“This groundbreaking event gives us a fantastic opportunity to highlight the innovative capabilities of Duna Energy's E3 technology. We're also looking forward to helping to create a powerful platform where we can all come together to advocate for change and inspire people to support and invest in sustainable practices.”By focusing on developing and deploying cutting-edge clean energy technologies, Duna is contributing to the global fight against climate change and empowering developing regions to achieve energy independence.Duna Energy Systems is on the verge of a transformative phase as it looks ahead, with a growth strategy that promises remarkable expansion. Over the next 48 months, the company is set to undergo a multi-billion-dollar expansion, driven by strategic investments, cutting-edge products, and an unyielding focus on sustainability. Duna is redefining global leadership in clean energy.However, Duna's true influence extends beyond innovation and financial growth. The company is deeply committed to empowering people-whether by providing dependable energy to underserved areas, offering groundbreaking solutions to corporate clients, or creating opportunities for communities to prosper.Duna Energy Systems isn't just an energy provider; it's a force for positive change, paving the way toward a brighter, cleaner, and more sustainable future for all.Working together with Sport Impact Summit, the team will change the world through the power of sport, with the goal to reach and bring together a billion people to tackle some of the world's most pressing issues.Sean Morris, former first-class cricketer and Sport Impact Summit Co-Founder, said,“Duna is poised to be one of the most innovative, exciting and effective players in the clean energy space and will be hugely influential for Sport Impact Summit. As we tackle the global threats to sustainability and health, it's important that we align our vision and commitment to change with like-minded players. Having Duna on the team will accelerate our goal to move from spectators to sustainability competitors.”Between now and the event in December, Sport Impact Summit will be announcing Impact Champions and Impact Partners as new members of the team, who will help to inspire a more sustainable, healthier world.For more information, visit sportimpactsummitENDSAbout the Sport Impact Summit:Sport Impact Summit will take place on 4th and 5th December 2024 at the Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai.1,500 attendees will gain valuable insights and opportunities for collaboration with like-minded individuals to positively impact the planet during the two-day summit.The event promises a cutting-edge and action-focused agenda providing insightful keynotes, panel discussions and deep-dive workshops. It offers an unrivalled collection of speaking talent from the world of sport, business, green finance and sustainability.The Atlantis offers unparalleled luxury, world-class facilities, and a strategic location. The hotel's expansive conference centre is equipped with advanced technology, providing a seamless experience for presentations and networking.Sport Impact Summit will look to unite action and inspire one billion to join the team across seven pillars:· Innovation and Technology· Sustainable Sponsorship· Education and Communication· Human Health· Equality and Inclusion· Green Investment· LegacyFurther information and media requests:For further information or to request an interview, please contact:

Stephen Bridle, PR Account Manager

PRG Marketing Communications (for Sport Impact Summit)

+44 1323 411044

...

