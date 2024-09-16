Velsera Technology Paves The Way For Advanced Cancer Diagnostics With FDA Approval Of Illumina Trusighttm Oncology Comprehensive IVD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Empowered by Velsera's Knowledge Base and Tumor Profiling Expertise Across U.S. Laboratories

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velsera, a leading global healthcare company, is excited to announce that our advanced tumor profiling is a key component of the knowledge base that supports the Illumina TruSightTM Oncology (TSO) Comprehensive IVD results report. The knowledge base of TSO Comprehensive integrates Velsera's cutting-edge tumor profiling technology, enhancing patient care by enabling personalized treatment nationwide.

The collaboration between Velsera and Illumina, initiated in December 2018, was driven by a shared vision to advance cancer diagnostics and enhance the accessibility of targeted therapeutics. Velsera's Knowledge Base (KB) is integral to the TSO Comprehensive test, empowering laboratories to adopt NGS-based diagnostics with greater ease and precision.

"Our collaboration with Velsera helped deliver the desired vision in the launch of the TruSightTM Oncology Comprehensive test, which is to provide laboratories with an NGS-based, clinically-optimized in vitro diagnostic

(IVD) test that simplifies the identification of important cancer biomarkers," said Nicki Berry, Head of Region-Americas, Illumina.



Velsera's KB content is crucial in classifying cancer mutations into evidence of clinical significance or potential clinical significance, thereby enabling more personalized and effective treatment plans for patients.

"Advancing cancer diagnostics and making targeted therapeutics more accessible to healthcare systems, laboratories, and patients worldwide remains our key focus," said Jamie Littlejohns, CEO of Velsera. "This achievement reflects our technology-enabled commitment to accelerating the translation of research discoveries to improve patient outcomes. By working closely with Illumina, we have contributed to making a cutting-edge diagnostic much more accessible and that will now help many more patients with cancer in the US."

As the field of precision medicine advances, Velsera is at the forefront, working with industry leaders like Illumina to revolutionize the diagnostics landscape. Together, Velsera and its collaborators are accelerating the path to market for IVD solutions and setting a new standard for the entire sequencing market, delivering faster and more precise biomarker identification that directly enhances patient care.

