Leadership Expert Leslie A. Rubin: Eight Ways To Be A Stronger Leader

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong leaders take command of the room, engage and communicate effectively with diverse audiences, confidently express their thoughts and opinions, and know when to speak and when to listen.

"When leaders lead with conviction and passion, they inspire their team members to align with their vision and work together toward common goals," says Leslie A. Rubin, author of Filling the Leadership Gap: Eight Strategies for Creating Dynamic Leadership Presence (2024, Indie International ).

Filling the Leadership Gap: Eight Strategies for Creating Dynamic Leadership Presence

According to Rubin, the human connection among employees has fundamentally shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of remote and hybrid workforces, necessitating a new type of leadership to thrive in this evolving work environment.

"Today's leader faces a dynamic, ever-changing landscape," says Rubin, founder and CEO of Image Matterz Advisors, a consulting firm specializing in working with C-level executives and emerging leaders.

Since 2015, Rubin has worked with thousands of leaders across various industries worldwide. Drawing from these experiences, her book explores how leaders can foster greater connection and empathy to inspire their teams and elevate their leadership presence.

"People are inclined to follow individuals who inspire confidence and demonstrate they have the team's best interests at heart," says Rubin.

The book highlights research showing that people judge others' trustworthiness, competence, likability, and credibility within milliseconds of seeing their faces. In the case of leaders, these first impressions are critical, with time offering deeper insights into their personal leadership style.

"When your values align with the company's mission, it creates a powerful synergy that not only drives productivity but also enhances your leadership presence," Rubin explains.

Filling the Leadership Gap presents eight strategies for becoming a stronger leader:

Craft Your Leadership Brand Identity: Control how people perceive your leadership presence.

Build Your Network: Establish a strong network of valuable contacts.

Speak Up and Communicate Effectively: Ask for what you need and communicate clearly to connect with your team.

Be a Strategic Thinker: Understand your organization's direction and how you can set the tone for success.

Set Your Intention: Visualize the leader you aspire to be and align your actions with that vision.

Overcome Roadblocks: Roadblocks are inevitable-find ways to navigate, adapt, and overcome them.

Appreciate The Power of Receiving Feedback: Embrace feedback as a gift that helps you grow as a leader.

Cultivate Resilience and Adaptability: Adapt to change and strengthen your leadership presence with flexibility.

"When employees see leaders communicating clearly and connecting their vision to the team's future, they feel more inspired, and the leader gains confidence," Rubin adds.

Rubin emphasizes that effective leaders must actively listen to their teams, articulate thoughts clearly, and be receptive to feedback.

"Leaders must create an environment where open communication is encouraged, fostering greater collaboration and trust," says Rubin.

Sustaining leadership presence is essential for long-term success, ensuring a leader's visibility, influence, and impact remain strong over time.

Rubin's work provides actionable insights and practical strategies that leaders can implement to elevate their leadership presence and effectiveness. Using Rubin's proven methods, leaders can acquire new skills and enhance their leadership toolbox to the next level.

Rubin is also an accomplished keynote speaker, frequently delivering presentations at business and professional associations. She facilitates leadership development programs for her clients, providing leaders with the tools they need to succeed in today's complex work environment.

