The global for synthetic biology was valued at $15.4 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1% to reach $61.6 billion by the end of 2029.

Several factors make the synthetic biology industry a prime candidate for growth. First, there are a lot of synthetic biology applications with sizable addressable markets and a slow penetration rate; as these rates rise, the industry will grow rapidly. Second, industry innovation is being propelled by the creation of fascinating new technologies. These technologies include novel gene editing platforms, enzymatic DNA synthesis, and ultra-high-throughput screening platforms for organism design. Third, the industry is emphasizing value-added products more than commodity, price-sensitive products.

These days, synthetic biology foundries regularly create, construct, and test designer organisms that can yield profitable end products. The process involves changing the genomes of these organisms to create the ideal blend of flavor and texture for the food industry. In the textile industry, designer organisms aid in achieving the ideal balance of weight, dimensional variability, strength, flexibility, and targeted surface and structural modification. These kinds of high-value synthetic biology end products are expected to propel this industry's substantial market expansion.

Report Scope



The study scope includes core synthetic biology products (e.g., oligonucleotides, synthetic genes, BioBrick parts, delivery plasmids, chassis organisms, synthetic cells, cell-based and cell-free production systems), enabling technologies (e.g., DNA sequencing, DNA synthesis, gene editing, bioinformatics, specialty media) and enabled technologies (e.g., healthcare, industrial chemicals, consumer products, food and beverage, agriculture) that are already commercialized or are forecast to be commercialized through 2029.

Key synthetic biology technologies and products are analyzed to determine present and future market status, as well as forecasted growth from 2024 through 2029. An in-depth discussion of strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, patents, and market-driving forces is also provided.

The report examines the synthetic biology industry by market segment, including DNA sequencing, DNA synthesis, gene editing, synthetic biology foundries, and software. The market is also analyzed by end users, including agriculture, consumer products, cosmetics and skin care, food and beverage, healthcare, and industrial chemicals. By geographical region, the market is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

The Report Includes



50 data tables and 45 additional tables

An analysis of the global markets for synthetic biology products and technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with market share analysis by product type, end-user industry and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market drivers and challenges, innovations, technologies, industry regulations, and the influence of macroeconomic factors

Identification of core synthetic biology products, key enabling technologies, commercial opportunities for product development, and competitive strategies

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, the ESG practices of leading companies and their ESG scores

An analysis of patents granted for synthetic biology technologies, liquid biopsy and sequencing, and gene editing

Analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and venture funding outlook Profiles of the market leaders, including Ginkgo Bioworks, Amyris, Twist Bioscience, Codexis Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Attributes:

