Announces Payment Of $3.0MM Final Match Payment Enabling Access To Remainder Of $17.0MM CPRIT Grant

Announces Payment of $3.0MM Final Match Payment Enabling Access to Remainder of

CPRIT Grant

Funds to Advance Development of Phase 3 Asset

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (“Biodexa” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: BDRX), an acquisition-focused clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of innovative products for the of diseases with unmet medical needs, today announces it made the final match payment with respect to a $17 million grant from the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

Commenting, Stephen Stamp, CEO and CFO of Biodexa said“Having made the second and final match payment, we now have access to the remainder of the $17 million CPRIT grant which will be used to fund our upcoming Phase 3 registrational study of eRapa in the orphan indication of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis.”

Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) is an inherited disease that causes the growth of hundreds or thousands of precancerous polyps throughout the GI tract, putting those afflicted at great risk of developing colon cancer. There is no approved therapeutic option for treating the approximately 100,000 FAP patients in the U.S. and Europe. The current standard of care is active surveillance and surgical resection of the colon and/or rectum.

Results of a 12cmonth Phase 2 clinical trial of eRapa in FAP demonstrated a 17 per cent median decrease in overall polyp burden and an overall non-progression rate of 75 per cent. A Phase 3 registrational trial is expected to begin enrollment early next year.

About the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas

CPRIT was created by the Texas Legislature and approved by a statewide vote in 2007 to lead the Lone Star State's fight against cancer. In 2019, Texas voters again voted overwhelmingly to continue CPRIT with an additional $3 billion for a total $6 billion investment in cancer research and prevention. To date, CPRIT has awarded over $3 billion in grants to Texas research institutions and organizations through its academic research, prevention and product development research programs. CPRIT has also recruited more than 281 distinguished researchers to Texas, supported the establishment, expansion or relocation of 51 companies to Texas and generated over $7.66 billion in additional public and private investment. CPRIT funding has advanced scientific and clinical knowledge and provided over 8.1 million life-saving cancer prevention and early detection services to Texans in all 254 counties. Learn more at

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (listed on NASDAQ: BDRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of innovative products for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. The Company's lead development programs include eRapa, under development for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Non-Muscle Invasive Blader Cancer: tolimidone, under development for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and MTX110, which is being studied in aggressive rare/orphan brain cancer indications.

eRapa is a proprietary oral tablet formulation of rapamycin, also known as sirolimus. Rapamycin is an mTOR (mammalian Target Of Rapamycin) inhibitor. mTOR has been shown to have a significant role in the signaling pathway that regulates cellular metabolism, growth and proliferation and is activated during tumorgenesis.

Tolimidone is an orally delivered, potent and selective inhibitor of Lyn kinase. Lyn is a member of the Src family of protein tyrosine kinases, which is mainly expressed in hematopoietic cells, in neural tissues, liver, and adipose tissue. Tolimidone demonstrates glycemic control via insulin sensitization in animal models of diabetes and has the potential to become a first in class blood glucose modulating agent.

MTX110 is a solubilised formulation of the histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, panobinostat. This proprietary formulation enables delivery of the product via convection-enhanced delivery (CED) at chemotherapeutic doses directly to the site of the tumor, by-passing the blood-brain barrier and potentially avoiding systemic toxicity.

Biodexa is supported by three proprietary drug delivery technologies focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines. Biodexa's headquarters and R&D facility is in Cardiff, UK. For more information visit

