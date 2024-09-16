Interdigital Wins Two CSI Awards For Best Immersive Video And Video Processing Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) InterDigital awarded for contributions to MPEG immersive standards and Advanced HDR solutions

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, and AI research and development company, was awarded two CSI Awards recognizing excellence in video processing solutions and the delivery of immersive video experiences. The CSI awards, organized by the Cable and Satellite International (CSI) Magazine, recognize innovation and excellence in the cable, satellite, broadcast, IPTV, telco, broadband/OTT video, mobile TV and associated sectors. The annual awards are presented at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) and were announced on September 13, 2024.



“The prestigious CSI Awards have recognized the impact of our foundational research on immersive video and HDR solutions, and I congratulate our team of engineers and inventors who made this recognition possible,” said Chief Technology Officer Rajesh Pankaj.“These awards are a testament to the caliber of our research and innovation impact across the industry.”

In the category of Best Immersive Video, InterDigital was awarded for cutting-edge video innovation and contributions to MPEG immersive standards that play a significant role in ensuring interoperability across immersive experiences, maintaining data rates that are sustainable, and innovating solutions to deliver immersive experiences at scale. The MPEG Visual Volumetric Video-based Coding (V3C) standard defines the general mechanism for coding and streaming volumetric content through two main codecs: Video-based Point Cloud Compression (V-PCC) and MPEG Immersive Video (MIV). InterDigital is a leading contributor to both codecs, which can be applied across a variety of immersive-enhanced experiences, from entertainment, to telelearning, and increasingly to the delivery of live and esports, with assurance that the content can be enjoyed efficiently and seamlessly at scale across a variety of devices. InterDigital is also a pioneer in the MPEG-I Haptics standard, which will outline how to create, stream, and render haptic content at scale, and is exploring how to translate and distribute large scale haptic-enhanced immersive video experiences to audiences with varying device capabilities and requirements.

In the category of Best Video Processing Technology, InterDigital was awarded for contributions to Advanced HDR by Technicolor solutions that optimize HDR technology for OTT streaming by providing a superior viewing experience without increasing processing and bandwidth requirements. A collaboration between InterDigital, Philips and Technicolor, Advanced HDR by Technicolor is a suite of high dynamic range (HDR) production, distribution and display solutions that leverage machine learning to maximize the image quality of any HDR format. Ensuring legacy SDR content meets modern HDR standards, InterDigital contributes to Advanced HDR capabilities that empower seamless integration of SDR and HDR content into a single workflow, while reducing costs through automatic conversion.

To learn more about the 2024 CSI Award winners, please click here .

