Global Barley Market Poised To Attain Valuation Of US$ 49.54 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The barley is experiencing a surge in demand, driven by the thriving craft beer industry, the rising popularity of premium spirits, and the increasing use of malted barley in health-conscious food products. Malted barley has emerged as the dominant player, cementing its position as a versatile and essential commodity. New Delhi, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global barley market was valued at US$ 32.40 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 49.54 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.96% during the forecast period 2024–2032. The barley market is experiencing a significant upswing in 2023, driven by its expanding role in the health and nutrition sectors. Consumers worldwide are increasingly seeking natural and wholesome ingredients, propelling barley into the spotlight due to its rich fiber content and health-promoting properties. In 2023, global production of barley for health food products reached 18 million metric tons, reflecting its rising prominence beyond traditional applications. Countries like Canada and Russia have seen notable increases, with Canada harvesting 10 million metric tons dedicated to food-grade barley. The surge in demand is also evident in Asia, where Japan imported 1.2 million metric tons of barley specifically for functional foods and nutraceuticals. The global market for barley-based health products was valued at US$4.5 billion in 2023, highlighting its growing importance in the wellness industry. Get a Free Sample Research Report: Government initiatives are further bolstering the barley market's promising outlook. In 2023, the European Union allocated €600 million towards research and development of barley varieties with enhanced nutritional profiles. China's agriculture ministry reported the cultivation of barley on 1.1 million hectares to support national health campaigns promoting whole grains. Ethiopia expanded its barley cultivation area by 250,000 hectares in 2023, aiming to improve food security and nutrition among its population. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Agriculture invested US$200 million in grants for sustainable barley farming practices, recognizing barley's lower water requirements and resilience compared to other cereals. These investments are not only enhancing production but also fostering innovation in barley utilization. Innovations in biotechnology and food science are unlocking new potentials for barley market, propelling the market forward with exciting prospects. In 2023, scientists developed 15 new barley varieties with increased beta-glucan content, boosting its cholesterol-lowering properties. Bioplastic production from barley starch commenced in Australia, with an annual output of 25,000 metric tons, demonstrating barley's versatility beyond food. The pharmaceutical industry filed over 60 patents in 2023 for barley-derived compounds with therapeutic applications. Moreover, collaborations between food tech companies and farmers resulted in the cultivation of specialty barley on 600,000 hectares globally, tailored for plant-based protein products. These advancements signify barley's expanding role in addressing global health and sustainability challenges. Key Findings in Global Barely Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 49.54 billion CAGR 4.96% Largest Region (2023) Europe (41.23%) By Type Malted Barley (41.56%) By Application Alcoholic Beverages (41.38%) By Grades Feed Grade (47.34%) By Nature Conventional (82.91%) By Packaging Type Bags (45.07%) By Industry Brewing (37.50%) By Distribution Channel Offline (82.61%) Top Drivers

Growing demand for barley in brewing industry boosts market growth.

Increasing health awareness promotes barley-based food product consumption. Technological advancements enhance efficiency in barley production processes. Top Trends

Adoption of sustainable farming practices in barley cultivation increases.

Rising popularity of craft beers elevates malt barley demand. Expansion of barley use in health foods and nutraceuticals. Top Challenges

Climate change impacts barley yields and production consistency negatively.

Trade restrictions affect barley export-import dynamics and prices. Pest and disease outbreaks threaten global barley crop health.

Malted Barely to Stay at Top and Generates More than 41.56% Market Revenue

In 2023, malted barley has emerged as a dominant force in the global barley market, driven by escalating demand from breweries, distilleries, and food manufacturers. The total global barley production has reached approximately 156 million metric tons, with malted barley accounting for a significant share at around 63 million metric tons. The malted barley market is now valued at over US$13.29 billion, reflecting its substantial economic importance. Over 25,000 breweries worldwide depend on malted barley for beer production, consuming an estimated 10 million metric tons annually. The booming craft beer industry alone has seen the establishment of more than 12,000 microbreweries, which collectively utilize about 5 million metric tons of malted barley each year. In the spirits sector, whiskey distilleries are significant consumers, using around 6 million metric tons of malted barley annually to meet the growing global demand for whiskey.

The food industry has also contributed to malted barley's dominance, utilizing over 7 million metric tons in 2023 for products such as breakfast cereals, malt-based drinks, and bakery items. To support this increased demand, the number of malting facilities worldwide has expanded to over 700. Investments in malted barley research and development have surged, with over US$700 million allocated in 2023 to improve crop yields and processing techniques. The Asia-Pacific region has become a major player, importing more than 12 million metric tons of malted barley to satisfy its burgeoning food and beverage markets. Notably, China alone has imported over 8 million metric tons, underscoring the region's significant contribution to global consumption. These developments highlight malted barley's prominent position in the barley market and indicate a robust and promising outlook for its continued dominance.

The strategic importance of malted barley is further emphasized by the expanding global beer production, which has surpassed 2 billion hectoliters annually in 2023. The growing popularity of craft beers and premium whiskeys has necessitated higher quality standards, leading to increased demand for specialized malted barley varieties. Additionally, the rising health consciousness among consumers has boosted the malted barley market, as it is rich in nutrients and used in health-focused food products. The global malted barley-based food and beverage sector reached a value of US$ 15 billion in 2023. Innovations in malting technology have also played a role, with over US$ 300 million invested in advanced malting equipment and processes. These factors collectively reinforce malted barley's dominance in the market, setting the stage for sustained growth and influence in the agricultural and food industries in the years ahead.

Feed Grade Barely Production Dominates the Barely Market: Poised to Generate Over US$ 22.51 Billion By 2032

As of 2023, the global barley market is overwhelmingly dominated by feed grade barley, which is primarily used in the livestock industry. The total global production of barley has reached approximately 150 million metric tons this year. Of this production, feed grade barley accounts for about 100 million metric tons, highlighting its significant role in animal husbandry. Major barley-producing countries like Russia have reported harvests nearing 20 million metric tons, with a substantial portion designated for feed use. Australia contributes around 11 million metric tons to the global supply, continuing to export large quantities of feed barley to meet rising international demand. China, driving the expansion of its livestock sector, imports approximately 10 million metric tons of feed barley annually. Similarly, Saudi Arabia remains one of the largest importers, bringing in about 7 million metric tons each year to support its growing animal feed requirements.

The feed barley market's value has been estimated at US$ 23.4 billion in 2023, reflecting its critical importance in sustaining global meat and dairy industries. Projections indicate that this market could reach a value of US$ 25 billion by 2025, signifying robust growth prospects. Canada's barley production stands at around 10 million metric tons, with a significant share allocated for animal feed. The European Union collectively produces over 50 million metric tons of barley, much of which is consumed domestically for feed purposes. The increasing global consumption of meat has led to higher demand for feed barley, particularly in Asian markets. Innovations in feed barley varieties with higher protein content are enhancing the nutritional value for livestock, further solidifying its dominance. With the global livestock population on the rise, feed grade barley's pivotal role in the agricultural landscape is expected to continue strengthening, underscoring its dominance in the barley market.

Over 41% of Global Barely Production is Used for Production of Alcoholic Beverages

Barley is heavily utilized in the production of alcoholic beverages primarily because of its exceptional malting properties. During the malting process, enzymes in barley convert its starches into fermentable sugars, which are essential for fermentation in brewing and distillation. Additionally, barley has a husk that remains intact during processing, acting as a natural filter bed during lautering in brewing. This makes it an indispensable grain for producing prominent alcoholic beverages such as beer and whisky. Beers worldwide derive their characteristic flavors, colors, and aromas from malted barley, while malt whisky, particularly Scotch whisky, relies exclusively on malted barley to achieve its distinct profile.

The brewing industry alone consumes around 30 million tons of malted barley annually to produce beer in the global barley market. The global beer production reached about 190 billion liters in 2023, necessitating substantial barley usage. The whisky industry also contributes to this demand, with Scotch whisky production utilizing over 1.5 million tons of barley each year. The rising popularity of craft breweries and distilleries, which number over 30,000 worldwide, has further increased barley demand. Additionally, emerging markets like China have escalated their barley imports to around 10 million tons in 2023, primarily for beer production. Europe's malting industry uses over 10 million tons of barley annually, solidifying its position as a key player in the global market. The United States produced approximately 3.5 million tons of barley in 2023, much of which supports its substantial brewing industry. Barley prices have risen to over $250 per ton due to heightened demand, and the global alcoholic beverages market is valued at $1.6 trillion in 2023, underscoring the economic significance driving barley consumption.

Ask for Customization:

Top 7 Players Generates Over 59% Revenue of Global Barley Market

The global market is characterized by high consolidation, with the top seven players-Cargill, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Malteurop Group, Soufflet Group, Boortmalt (Axéréal Group), COFCO Corporation, and EverGrain LLC-collectively generating over 59% of the market revenue. Cargill, Inc. leads the market with a significant 16.4% share, attributed to its extensive product portfolio and strong global distribution network. This dominance underscores the competitive intensity in the market, where scale and integration across the value chain offer substantial advantages.

The competitive landscape of the barley market is shaped by strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and expansion into emerging markets. Companies like ADM and Cargill leverage their vast agri-business operations to ensure a consistent supply of raw materials, which is crucial given the agricultural dependencies of malt production. Malteurop Group and Boortmalt have focused on expanding their malting capacities and establishing a presence in key beer-consuming regions, tapping into the growing demand from the brewing industry. COFCO Corporation, being a state-owned enterprise in China, benefits from strong domestic market support, while EverGrain LLC differentiates itself through sustainability initiatives, appealing to the increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products.

Major players in the barley market are also investing in innovation to meet changing consumer preferences, such as the growing interest in craft beers and health-oriented malt products. The emphasis on sustainable sourcing and production processes is becoming a key competitive factor, with companies adopting environmentally friendly practices to reduce their carbon footprint. The competitive analysis indicates that while large corporations maintain their market positions through extensive resources and global networks, there is room for differentiation through innovation and sustainable practices. The market is expected to remain dynamic, with ongoing developments in product offerings and strategic collaborations shaping future competition.

Global Barley Market Key Players



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Boortmalt Group

Cargill Inc.

Ever Grain LLC

Grain Corp Ltd.

Grain Millers Inc.

IREKS GmbH

Malt Products Corp.

Matlexco SA

Muntons PLC

Soufflet Group Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type



Whole Grain/Hulled

Non-Whole Grain

Hull-Less

Pot Barley

Pearl Barley

Barley Grits

Barley Flakes

Barley Flour

Malted Barley Others

By Grade



Food Grade

Feed Grade Malting Grade

By Nature



Organic Conventional

By Packaging Type



Bags

Sacks

Drums Others

By Application



Alcoholic Beverage

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Livestock Diet

Breakfast Cereals

Food Products

Distilled Spirits Others

By End Use Industry



Animal Feed

Food and Beverage

Brewing

Distilling

Nutraceuticals

Personal Care Others

By Distribution Channel



Online

Offline



Hypermarket/Supermarket



Retail Stores Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: ?buy_now=true&license_type=single

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

CONTACT: Contact Us: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries: ... Website: