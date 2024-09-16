The 2024-25 Marketing Mentorship Program Cohort Is Open From AMA Triangle

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Marketing Mentors and Proteges in Central North Carolina are Encouraged to Apply

- Tara Holt, director of mentorshipRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The American Marketing Association (AMA) Triangle Chapter has officially launched its 2024-2025 CONNECT & INSPIRE Mentorship program. The Triangle Chapter supports marketers in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill Triangle, as well as marketing professionals from Greenville, Burlington, Greensboro, and surrounding communities close to central North Carolina.The long-standing C&I program pairs established marketing experts with future marketing leaders to facilitate the exchange of ideas and knowledge.Program applications are now being accepted for protégés and entors. Mentors need 5+ years of professional experience and protégés need 1 year of professional experience or are currently college juniors or seniors in a marketing-related major.“We all need someone who can help us grow throughout our careers, no matter what stage of our careers we are in. The right mentor at the right time can help you make a huge leap forward,” said Tara Holt, AMA Triangle director of mentorship.“And for mentors, our program is a great way to get a fresh perspective while also sharing what you know and giving back to other marketing professionals in the Triangle area.”The program runs from October through May each year and starts with a kick-off match event in October. After that event, AMA Triangle will notify participants of their match and invite them to set up an in-person or virtual meeting schedule that works for their partners. Mentors and proteges are also invited to AMA Triangle events throughout the year to strengthen their community connections and provide additional networking opportunities.At the end of the cohort year, AMA Triangle will cap off the program with a CONNECT & INSPIRE graduation celebration.More information about the mentorship program and the link to apply can be found on the AMA Triangle website here:For questions about the program, please contact us at ....About AMA TriangleFor over 40 years, the Triangle chapter of the American Marketing Association has been offering marketing professionals the opportunity to learn and grow through career development, peer marketing, mentoring, community service, and leadership development. The AMA Triangle's mission is to provide value to marketers by connecting people and by providing educational programming and professional resources. Chartered in 1981, AMA Triangle boasts over 350 members from Fortune 500 executives, to small business owners, to students. For more information, visit AMAtriangle.

