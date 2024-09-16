Surcheros® Continues Expansion With Gray, GA Grand Opening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) First 100 Customers Receive Free Burritos for a Year!

GRAY, GA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hungry for something new? Surcheros®, a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Gray, Georgia! Join us on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at our new location, 615 Landmark Pointe Blvd. To mark the grand opening, Surcheros will give Free Burritos for a Year* to the first 100 customers who make a purchase on opening day.“We're excited to keep growing in Georgia with the opening of our new location in Gray, a community we've long had our eye on,” said Luke Christian, Founder and CEO of Surcheros.“Surcheros is all about bringing great food and warm hospitality to towns that often don't have something like us. We are a community favorite establishment and can't wait to welcome the Gray community to enjoy our dining experience.”The celebration will feature live music, giveaways, and fan-favorite Fresh-Mex dishes, including tacos, burritos, bowls, and quesadillas made with premium meats and vegetables of your choice. The menu also includes over 25 toppings and signature sauces to complement the dishes. Kids can delight in the Lil' Ones menu designed just for them, and guests may enjoy salads, burrito bowls, and more.The Gray Surcheros restaurant is 2,856 sq. ft., offering indoor and outdoor seating, a covered patio, a salsa bar, and ample parking. Guests can choose to dine in, order ahead for pickup, or cater events with our offerings perfect for groups of 10 or more. The restaurant is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.Take advantage of the free offers during the grand opening by downloading the Surcheros app through Google Play or the App Store. Rewards members earn points that may be redeemed at the restaurants, plus they enjoy exclusive offers and benefits.For more information about Surcheros, visit or follow on social @Surcheros.*The Free Burritos for a Year offer is valid for the first 100 guests who make a purchase at the restaurant and scan their receipt in the Surcheros app. Winners will receive 52 entrées, one per week, credited to their Rewards account. Must be used within the week of credit.About Surcheros®Surcheros is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Tex Mex meals served with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil' Ones with their kids menu.In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened up their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Franchising launched across South Georgia and into Florida as the re-branded Surcheros and continues to expand its presence today.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at /franchising .

