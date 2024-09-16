10 Days, 250 Bars, Endless Espresso Martini Possibilities: Mr Black Espresso Martini Fest Is Back

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Join the Nation's Most Exciting Cocktail Celebration, September 19 - 29

The highly anticipated Mr Black Espresso Martini Fest is back for its third year, inviting cocktail enthusiasts across the country to embark on a journey of flavor and innovation from September 19th through 29th. This year's festival promises to be the most exciting yet, with over 250 bars nationwide showcasing their creativity through an array of Espresso Martini variations.

The Espresso Martini has surged in cocktail fandom, becoming a standout in recent years. After breaking into the top ten cocktails served on-premise in 2022, orders nearly doubled by mid-2023, with an 11% quarterly growth rate

that quickly pushed it up the rankings, according to NIQ CGA' s cocktail tracker. As of September 2023, the Espresso Martini experienced a 50% growth over the previous year, officially unseating the Old Fashioned as the fourth most popular cocktail in the country. As the Espresso Martini continues its reign as one of America's favorite modern classics, the Mr Black Espresso Martini Fest has emerged as the ultimate celebration of this beloved drink. For ten exhilarating days, mixologists from coast to coast will push the boundaries of what an Espresso Martini can be, offering a mix of classic recipes and bold interpretations that are sure to surprise and delight.

Participants among this year's festival include some of the most acclaimed bars in New York City (NY), Los Angeles (CA), Austin (TX) and Miami (FL), each hand-selected by the Mr Black team for their dedication to quality and innovation. These venues will present a stunning range of Espresso Martinis, whether it's a traditional presentation or an inventive twist, each drink will showcase the versatility and timeless allure of the Mr Black Espresso Martini.

Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, renowned for its rich, authentic coffee flavor and smooth finish, remains at the heart of this festival. Crafted from specialty-grade Arabica beans, Mr Black has become the preferred choice for discerning bartenders and cocktail aficionados. Its notes of dark chocolate and caramel perfectly complement the robust coffee profile, making it an essential ingredient in crafting a memorable Espresso Martini.

In addition to the extraordinary cocktails, the festival will also serve as a platform for bartenders and mixologists to showcase their skills and creativity. Many participating venues are expected to offer special events, tastings, and demonstrations throughout the week, providing attendees with an immersive experience that goes beyond sipping cocktails. These events offer a unique opportunity to engage with the artistry behind each drink, allowing consumers to learn more about the craft of cocktail-making and the role of premium ingredients like Mr Black.

"We are thrilled to bring back the Mr Black Espresso Martini Fest for its third year, honoring a cocktail that has become a true icon in bars all over the world," said Olivia Kupfer, Global Brand Director, Mr Black. "The festival not only showcases the artistry behind this celebrated serve, but also brings together some of the industry's most talented bartenders, giving cocktail enthusiasts the chance to discover new variations, anchored by the craft and quality of Mr Black."

The Mr Black Espresso Martini Fest is not just a celebration of a single cocktail-it's a nationwide-movement, and the only event of its kind, dedicated entirely to this serve. With each participating venue bringing something unique to the table, attendees are encouraged to explore different bars and discover their new favorite take on the Espresso Martini.

Consumers aged 21 and over are encouraged to mark their calendars for September 19th through 29th and take part in this unparalleled cocktail experience. The full list of participating venues, along with details on special events and offerings, can be found at the Mr Black Espresso Martini Festival Hub .

Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur is available nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $29.99 for a 750ml bottle. As always, Mr Black reminds all participants to enjoy responsibly and drink responsibly. For more information, visit .



ABOUT MR BLACK COLD BREW COFFEE LIQUEUR

Founded in Australia, Mr Black is a trailblazer in the world of coffee liqueurs. A first of its kind, Mr Black employs an entirely cold extraction, and is certified vegan, kosher, and gluten free. Boasting a bittersweet blend of Arabica coffees and Australian vodka, Mr Black uses a slow-drip method that results in a more robust and sweet profile, creating a liqueur that is bold, complex, balanced, and unapologetically coffee. This commitment to quality and innovation has made Mr Black the #1 super-premium and fastest-growing coffee liqueur in the USA.



ABOUT DIAGEO NA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including

Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and

Buchanan's

whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos,

DeLeon and Don Julio

tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:

DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit

. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource,

, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA

