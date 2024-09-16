Healthy Habits In 30 Days: Life Time Launching New Complimentary 30 Strong Challenge Available To All Registration Open For Oct. 2 Start

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New program emphasizes range of habits: 30 grams of protein per meal, daily movement, eliminating alcohol and more

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time

(NYSE: LTH ) today announced the launch of its newest program: The 30 Strong Challenge . Developed by Life Time's training experts and dietitians, this 30-day initiative was meticulously designed to help participants build sustainable healthy habits through daily nutrition and exercise goals.

The complimentary challenge officially starts October 2 and is open to anyone to participate

at Life Time's 170+ athletic country clubs and through its digital app , which can be downloaded via the Apple or Google Play stores.

The 30 Strong Challenge provides a structured framework to help participants get on track, break through plateaus and develop lasting healthy habits. Current club members can take advantage of a 50-minute complimentary session with a Life Time Dynamic Personal Trainer, allowing participants to define their goals for the challenge and beyond. For digital members, virtual coaching through the Life Time app will be available to ensure accountability and support throughout the program.

Key daily habits of the challenge include:



A daily programmed workout : The in-app program includes six workouts per week (three strength and three cardio) that ensure a well-rounded approach to fitness, with one rest day included. These workouts can be performed with a trainer, at the club independently or at home for digital members who don't have access to a club.

30 additional minutes of daily movement : Beyond the structured workouts, participants are encouraged to stay active throughout the day, engaging in activities like stretching, yoga, or walking.

30 grams of protein per meal : Boosting protein intake at each meal helps stabilize energy, reduce cravings and improve body composition.

Daily hydration goals : Drinking half of your body weight in ounces of water supports energy and your overall well-being.

Eliminating alcohol : Cutting alcohol improves digestion, mental clarity and supports a healthier lifestyle. 7+ hours of sleep per night : This bonus habit encourages participants to get adequate rest each night which is essential for overall well-being.

30 Strong Participants also receive a get started guide packed with tips for success, as well as explanations of each daily habit and how to stay on track.

Participants will also be eligible for weekly and grand prizes from brand partners such as Hoka, LSKD, Ten Thousand, Tommy John, Hyperice, and Kenetik, as they complete the daily habits in the app.

"Healthy habit formation takes time - often 30 days or more," said Life Time Master Personal Trainer Danny King. "A 30-day challenge provides a structured timeframe that is long enough to establish new routines but short enough to keep you focused and motivated. This approach can help you see real progress and build the momentum needed to continue your healthy habits into the fall and winter."

The Life Time Digital app provides the chance to experience workouts on-demand, coaching and livestreamed group classes. More information can be found here .

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 45,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

