Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse Celebrates Grand Opening In Kingwood

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KINGWOOD, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location in Kingwood! Located off W Lake Houston & Kingwood Drive, across from HEB, Parry's is ready to serve residents its signature NY-style pizza, wings, sandwiches, pasta, and more. With 70 beers on draft, there's something for everyone.

In celebration of their grand opening, all day Monday and Tuesday, Parry's will be raffling off FREE PIZZA AND FREE LUNCH SPECIALS EVERY WEEK for the rest of 2024! A total of 20 lucky guests will win these incredible raffles.

Zesty Lady Liberty

70 Beers on Draft

Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse is located at 4331 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood, TX 77339.

About Parry's Pizza

Parry's launched in 2007 as a New York-style pizza joint that was great for a quick bite and perhaps a beer or a glass of wine. Over the past 17 years, the restaurant's reputation for "craveably crafted" food at a family-friendly value has grown, and Parry's has evolved into a complete dining experience. Sure, pizza, wings and fried dough (customer favorites) are still on the menu, but Parry's also has become a craft beer haven with some of the best rotating tap lists around.

Parry's restaurants are built with a unique, New York warehouse feel, complemented with inviting fixtures and decor that allow you to feel even closer to the city that never sleeps. The Parry's vibe is perfect for lunch, dinner or a special occasion.

Parry's partners with numerous community groups including schools, churches and nonprofits to host donation nights throughout the year. Plus, a portion of every Parry's Pint sold is donated to nonprofit partners as part of the company's "Pennies from Pints" program. Kingwood supports FamilyTime Crisis and Counseling Center with their Pennies from Pints donations.

Parry's mission is simple, and the company strives to deliver on it every single day: Craveably Crafted Food & Beer Served with Uncommon Hospitality.

