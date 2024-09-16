INDEVCO Flexible Packaging Division Rebrands To INDEVCO Plastics, Reflecting Expansive Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LEBANON, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INDEVCO Group , a diversified group specializing in and industrial consultancy services, announces the rebranding of its Flexible Packaging (IFP) division to INDEVCO Plastics. This strategic rebranding marks a significant transition, underscoring INDEVCO Plastics' growth and its expanded product range, which now extends beyond flexible packaging.

INDEVCO Plastics is now equipped to serve a broader with an expanded product lineup, including flexible and rigid plastic packaging, agricultural films, additives and compounds, and inks.

Sarkis Dagher, Executive Vice President at INDEVCO Plastics, stated,“INDEVCO Flexible Packaging has a long history of delivering quality products since 1956. This rebranding reflects our commitment to diversifying our offerings and expanding our portfolio. It represents a milestone that aligns with our focus on addressing industry challenges and fostering innovation.”

A strong commitment to sustainability is at the core of INDEVCO Plastics' operations. The company addresses the plastic waste challenge by developing products designed for circularity. This includes recycling plastic scrap and incorporating recycled and renewable materials into its products.

INDEVCO Plastics efficiently manages its operations through a network of key companies, ensuring streamlined manufacturing and distribution. With strategically located hubs across multiple regions, INDEVCO Plastics serves a global customer base with reliable and timely delivery. The company currently exports to over 100 countries, reinforcing its position as a global industry leader.

Under its new branding, INDEVCO Plastics will continue to utilize its 60 years of industry expertise to serve various sectors across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, with a focus on sustainability and innovation.

Sarkis Dagher added,“This rebranding represents our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality and innovative solutions to our customers. We look forward to continuing as a trusted partner, providing material solutions that support their success.”

About INDEVCO Group

Established in 1956 and based in Lebanon, INDEVCO Group is a privately owned multinational conglomerate with a diverse portfolio. With a workforce exceeding 11,500, INDEVCO operates across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), and the United States. Through ongoing diversification and integration, INDEVCO manages over 45 manufacturing facilities and 60 service, trading, and commercial enterprises. This extensive network produces a wide range of products for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets, serving over 100 countries.

