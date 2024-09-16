Global Multifamily Giant Greystar Sets Sights On Brazilian Real Estate Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant move for Brazil's residential rental market, Greystar, the world's largest multifamily property manager, has entered the country with ambitious plans.



The U.S.-based company, which oversees assets worth $320 billion across 146 markets globally, aims to revolutionize the Brazilian multifamily sector.



Greystar's entry into Brazil came through a partnership with Canadian fund CPPI, developer Cyrela, and SKR. The company's initial foray was modest, launching the Ayra Pinheiros project in São Paulo last year.



However, Greystar and its partners are already preparing six more projects in prime São Paulo neighborhoods. Victor Costa, Greystar's country manager in Brazil , identifies property management as the most challenging aspect of real estate.



He believes Greystar's expertise in this area will be crucial in consolidating the Brazilian multifamily market. Costa emphasizes the need for scale, stating that at least 5,000 units are necessary for the business model to be profitable.





Greystar's Operational Strategy

Cristiano Viola, Greystar's Director of Operations, outlines the company's approach to success:



1. Ensuring resident satisfaction

2. Maintaining efficient operations

3. Delivering value to investors

The Ayra Pinheiros project showcases Greystar's commitment to these principles, offering amenities such as:







A rooftop pool



Comprehensive coworking facilities



Diverse resident programming

Specialized services like pet wash and 24-hour gym access

Digital concierge services



Greystar currently focuses on middle- and high-income tenants in Brazil but seeks partnerships to expand into other segments.The company aims to become Brazil's largest multifamily operator, managing both its Ayra brand properties and third-party developments.Additionally, Greystar is exploring opportunities to channel Brazilian investment capital into its U.S. projects, mirroring its strategy in Chile.This approach could open new avenues for Brazilian investors in the well-established US multifamily market. As Greystar establishes its presence in Brazil, it joins existing players in the country's multifamily sector.These include publicly traded real estate investment trusts like Vectis Renda Residencial (VCRR11), Rio Bravo Renda Residencial (RBRS11), and Luggo (LUGG11).