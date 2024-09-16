Virbac: Erratum Short Press Release Capital Reduction_September 13, 2024
Date
9/16/2024 8:17:12 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This press release rectifies the version of the press release issued by Virbac on September 13, 2024 at 5:45 pm in order to correct a typing error in the amount of Virbac's new share capital.
The share capital of Virbac amounts now to €10,488,325 and not €10,448,325 as announced.
Focusing on animal health, from the beginning
At Virbac, we provide innovative solutions to veterinarians, farmers and animal owners in more than 100 countries around the world. Covering more than 50 species, our range of products and services enables to diagnose, prevent and treat the majority of pathologies. Every day, we are committed to improving animals' quality of life and to shaping together the future of animal health.
Press contacts - Agence Libremullenlowe
|
Anne Da Silva Passos - ... - +33 7 60 53 99 28
Attachment
erratum Press release Capital reduction_September 13, 2024
MENAFN16092024004107003653ID1108678013
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.