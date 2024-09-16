Huntress Surpasses $100M ARR By Democratizing Cybersecurity For Small And Mid-Sized Enterprises

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapidly expands its capabilities and enters new geographies and vertical markets to defend businesses under attack worldwide

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress , the pioneering force in cybersecurity for small and mid-sized enterprises and the service providers that support them, announced today it has reached $100M in annual recurring revenue (ARR), achieving Centaur status. This milestone highlights the importance of the company's mission: to break down barriers to enterprise-grade security. Huntress currently secures more than 3 million endpoints, protects more than 1 million identities, and defends more than 120,000 businesses, fortifying the critical market that makes up the backbone of the global economy.



“We're grateful for the recognition this milestone brings, but the real validation comes from our partners and SMBs who've supported our mission all along. They're under serious pressure as hackers step up their game, stealing credentials from endpoints in minutes and quickly targeting cloud-based SaaS apps,” said Kyle Hanslovan, CEO and Co-Founder of Huntress.“Huntress and the broader security community have definitely raised the stakes against these bad actors, but tackling their shady tactics that threaten small businesses daily is an ongoing battle. We won't budge in our commitment to this fight, even beyond this new milestone.”

“When we first invested four and a half years ago, it was clear Kyle, Chris, and Huntress were on to something – to bring enterprise-grade cybersecurity to the vast yet largely ignored market of millions of SMBs," said Ernie Bio, Managing Director at Forgepoint Capital. "The progress they've made since then is astounding – both headcount and ARR increased over 20x. As they continue to expand their platform capabilities and scale into new geographies, they've maintained that same maniacal focus on customers and partners. I have never seen a more mission-focused team.”

Building With Intention for Every Business, Not Just the 1%



Aggression from cybercriminals towards small to mid-sized enterprises has never been more intense. As a result, any entry-level hacker with access to the dark web can now easily buy access to and data from compromised businesses, putting company data–and employee livelihoods-at risk. To beat hackers at their own game, Huntress has evolved from a single-product provider into a multi-product cybersecurity leader. Its game-changing Managed Security Platform combines a purpose-built Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), Security Awareness Training (SAT), and a newly launched Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). This unique and powerful combination also includes 24/7 monitoring by an elite team of human threat hunters to stop attacks software-only solutions miss.

Impressive Growth Trajectory

In addition to recent Series D funding from leading investors, a Unicorn valuation of $1.5B in June, and rapid product innovation, Huntress has extended its protection to businesses in APAC and EMEA and is moving swiftly to secure organizations in healthcare, state, and local government, and financial services - industries under massive attack. The demand for Huntress products is evident in customer validation, as it was voted the industry leader in endpoint detection and response for the 8th consecutive season and the industry leader in managed detection and response by customers in G2 rankings earlier this year.

About Huntress

Huntress protects and empowers businesses by delivering technology managed by world-class experts at the lowest total cost of ownership at any scale. Combining the power of the Huntress Managed Security Platform with a human-led 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Huntress provides the top-rated technology, services, education, and expertise needed to help companies overcome cybersecurity challenges and protect critical business assets. For more information about Huntress, visit and follow us on Twitter (X), Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

