Preclinical Study Highlight the Potential of Elraglusib in Overcoming FOLFIRINOX-induced Chemoresistance Through Downregulation of Epithelial to Mesenchymal Transition (EMT)

Initial Data Demonstrates Early Evidence of Increased Clinical Activity of Combining FOLFIRINOX with Elraglusib and Losartan in Patients with Untreated Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) Deep, Durable Responses Observed in 3/6 patients with Extensive Liver Metastases



CHICAGO and FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACTU) (“Actuate” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers through the inhibition of glycogen synthase kinase-3 beta (GSK-3β), announced data from the safety cohort of an ongoing Phase 2 trial of FOLFIRINOX in combination with elraglusib and losartan for untreated metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Special Conference on Advances in Pancreatic Cancer Research taking place on September 15-18, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts.

“We are encouraged by the data presentation at this year's AACR's Special Conference underscoring elraglusib's potential in addressing critical challenges in pancreatic cancer treatment,” said Daniel Schmitt, President & Chief Executive Officer of Actuate.“These initial findings provide early clinical evidence that elraglusib may overcome a key chemoresistance mechanism associated with FOLFIRINOX thus enhancing the effectiveness of the combination therapy.”

The Phase 2 trial (NCT05077800) is an open-label, multi-arm, non-comparator study of FOLFIRINOX in combination with elraglusib and losartan for the treatment of adult patients with untreated metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The primary objectives of the trial are to determine the safety, tolerability, and progression-free survival of the combination therapy. The trial will enroll up to 70 treatment-naïve metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients. Actuate Therapeutics supports this trial by supplying the study drug, elraglusib. The Lustgarten Foundation is providing funding support for this study through a research grant.

“We are excited by the promising safety profile and initial evidence of clinical activity demonstrated by the combination of FOLFIRINOX, elraglusib and losartan in this study,” said Colin Weekes, MD, Ph.D., Director of Medical Oncology Research for Pancreatic Cancer, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the study's Principal Investigator.“The synergy observed with these drugs suggests that this combination could offer a novel and effective therapeutic strategy for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.”

Poster presentation details Abstract: C073

Title :“FOLFIRINOX with Glycogen Synthase Kinase-3 Beta (GSK-3β) Inhibitor Elraglusib and Transforming Growth Factor- β (TGFβ) Inhibitor Losartan in Untreated Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC): Interim analysis of safety cohort.”

Presenting Author : Priyadarshini Pathak, MD, Medical Oncologist, Massachusetts General Hospital

Session date : Tuesday, September 17, 6:45-9 p.m. ET

Location : Westin Copley Place

The abstract is available online

About Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.

Actuate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers. Actuate's lead investigational drug product, elraglusib (a novel GSK-3β inhibitor), targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in promoting tumor growth and resistance to conventional cancer drugs such as chemotherapy including several DDR pathways. Elraglusib is designed to act as a mediator of anti-tumor immunity through the inhibition of NF-kB and regulates multiple immune checkpoints and immune cell function. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at .

About Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts General Hospital, founded in 1811, is the original and largest teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School. The Mass General Research Institute conducts the largest hospital-based research program in the nation, with annual research operations of more than $1 billion and comprises more than 9,500 researchers working across more than 30 institutes, centers and departments. MGH is a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system.

Forward-Looking Statements

