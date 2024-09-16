Brera Holdings Appoints Toshiaki Imai As New Head Coach For Its Mongolian National Premier League Football Team Brera Ilch FC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Imai Brings Strength and Vision to Brera Ilch FC after Serving as Coach of the Taiwanese and Mongolian National Teams







Toshiaki Imai Brera Ilch FC New Head Coach

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC's football team in the Mongolian National Premier League, Brera Ilch FC (“Brera Ilch”), has announced the appointment of Toshiaki Imai as the new head coach for the team. Brera Ilch is the first Asian team of Brera Holdings PLC, the first publicly-listed football (American soccer) focused company in the world of professional sports multi-club ownership and investment (Nasdaq: BREA). Imai will lead the team for the remainder of the season, bringing a wealth of experience and a proven track record in international football.

Toshiaki Imai, who holds an AFC Pro Coaching License, has previously served as the head coach for the Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) national team and the Mongolia national team. His extensive experience includes top division league roles with Taichung Futuro in Taiwan, Global FC in the Philippines, and various clubs in Sudan.

Since joining Brera Ilch, Imai has hit the ground running, preparing intensively for the team's upcoming matches. He has conducted extensive meetings with management staff and has overseen daily training sessions to ensure the team is well-prepared for their upcoming matches. Imai's proactive approach and tactical insights have already made a significant impact on the players, energizing them and instilling a renewed sense of focus and determination.

“I am honored to join Brera Ilch and am fully committed to driving the team towards success,” said Imai.“My focus is on delivering results and ensuring we perform at our best in every match. I look forward to the challenges ahead and am excited about what we can achieve together.”

Brera Holdings PLC is confident that Imai's strategic vision and dedication will be instrumental in achieving the team's goals this season. His immediate impact and rigorous preparations reflect his commitment to excellence and his readiness to lead Brera Ilch to success.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is focused on expanding its social impact football (American soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football- and sports-related consulting services.

The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as "The Third Team of Milan," is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The Company owns the trademarked FENIX Trophy Tournament, a nonprofessional pan-European football competition recognized by UEFA, inaugurated in September 2021 and organized by Brera FC. "FENIX" is an acronym for "Friendly European Nonprofessional Innovative Xenial." BBC Sport has called the FENIX Trophy "the Champions League for amateurs," and ESPN covered the 2024 FENIX Trophy finals. In October 2022, the Internet Marketing Association at its IMPACT 22 Conference named Brera FC as its award recipient for "Social Impact Through Soccer," recognizing the Company's focus at an international level with this distinction.

In March 2023, the Company expanded to Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene FC, a team then admitted to the Second Division League in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people. Brera Tchumene FC won its post-season tournament and in November 2023 was promoted to Mocambola, the First Division in Mozambique. In April 2023, the Company acquired 90% of the European first division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC, in North Macedonia, a country with participation rights in two major Union of European Football Association ("UEFA") competitions.

In June 2023, Brera acquired a strategic stake in Manchester United PLC, a portion of which was subject to a tender offer by Sir Jim Radcliffe and sold at a 74% realized gain. In July 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of a majority ownership in the Italian Serie A1 women's professional volleyball team UYBA Volley S.s.d.a.r.l. In September 2023, the Company assumed control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a team in the Mongolian National Premier League, which became Brera Ilch FC when the football season resumed in March 2024. In January 2024, the Company announced the launch of a proactive search for an Italian Serie B football club target designed to bring multi-club ownership of the highest tiers of professional sports ownership to mass investors through the Company's Nasdaq-listed shares. In February 2024, the Brera Holdings Advisory Board was established with MLS founder and World Cup director Alan Rothenberg, luxury lifestyle executive Massimo Ferragamo, sports business leaders Paul Tosetti and Marshall Geller, and Italian football icon Giuseppe Rossi.

In June 2024 the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica officially become part of the Brera family with the establishment of a joint-stock company controlled by Brera Holdings called Women's Football Club Tiverija Brera AD Strumica (“Brera Tiverija”). Brera Tiverija is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC.

Brera Holdings PLC is focused on bottom-up value creation from undervalued sports clubs and talent, innovation powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes. See



CONTACT INFORMATION:

FOR MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS

Pierre Galoppi, Chief Executive Officer, Brera Holdings PLC

Email: ...

Attachment

Toshiaki Imai Brera Ilch FC New Head Coach