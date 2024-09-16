Factset Announces Investor Day 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global digital and enterprise solutions provider, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, November 14, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST. The event will be dually hosted in New York City and via live stream.



FactSet executive leadership will provide an in-depth look into the Company's financial outlook, innovative technology, differentiated products, and new client-centric workflow solutions. There will also be demonstrations of FactSet's broad suite of generative AI products, as well as question-and-answer sessions.

The event is by invitation only, and registration is required. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending the event virtually or in person can request an invitation at factset.com/ID24 . Following the event, a webcast recording with accompanying slides will be available at .



About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to more than 8,000 global clients, including over 208,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side, as well as wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations, achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P 500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have been recognized among the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award winner. Learn more at and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

