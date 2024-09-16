Resilinc’S Senior Manager Of Customer Success, Edona Kurtolli, Selected For 2024 Women In Supply Chain Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This award honors accomplished female leaders at all levels of a company's network

MILPITAS, CA, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc , a leading provider of chain resiliency solutions, is pleased to announce that its Senior Manager of Customer Success, Edona Kurtolli, has been named a 2024 Women in Supply Chain recipient. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics selected Edona as one of this year's“Rising Stars” award winners. This category recognizes young or newer professionals (39 and under) whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped the supply chain network.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to work in an environment surrounded by strong, inspiring female leaders who have been instrumental in my growth and success,” said Edona Kurtolli.“Their guidance and support have shaped my career, and I am committed to continuing this legacy by empowering and mentoring the next generation of women in our industry.”

Since 2021, Edona has been pivotal in driving Resilinc's largest High-Tech, Semiconductor, and Manufacturing customers towards supply chain resiliency. Her deep industry expertise positions her to provide valuable insights and guidance to help customers navigate complex supply chain challenges and disruptions, while her extensive experience allows her to understand the nuances of different industries and tailor customized solutions.

Resilinc helps companies worldwide navigate the complexities and uncertainties of global supply chains. Its AI-powered platform, combined with supplier-validated data, integrates comprehensive data analytics, real-time risk event monitoring, part-site mapping, supplier collaboration, and AI-powered predictive insights to give businesses a deep understanding of their multi-tier supply chain. Resilinc empowers organizations to anticipate, mitigate, and swiftly respond to disruptions with pinpoint accuracy, protecting continuity of supply.

“Women are reshaping the landscape of supply chain management with their unparalleled contributions, igniting growth and fostering innovation across the industry. Their presence not only enriches the workforce but also brings a myriad of perspectives essential for tackling intricate challenges and refining global operations. The Women in Supply Chain award stands as a beacon, celebrating and amplifying their remarkable achievements,” Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge, both sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award. "Congratulations to all the winners, everyone who was nominated and all those making an impact. This recognition honors the courage and dedication of all the incredible people who work hard every day. This award is a testament to their unwavering commitment and profound impact on the field.”

Go to to view the full list of winners. Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 12-13, 2024 in Atlanta. Go to to register and learn more.

###

Attachment

2024 Women in Supply Chain Award Winner

CONTACT: Catherine Arthur Resilinc 480-695-9122 ...