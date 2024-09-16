DO Apparel Expands Digital Production Of Custom Jerseys For Large Sports Brands With Kornit Digital

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



On-demand, medium-runs production enables company to deliver custom apparel for large sports organizations while seamlessly switching designed team logos, names, and numbers

Second purchase of Kornit's Atlas MAX POLY allows DO Apparel to leverage a faster, cost-effective solution for digital production of sportswear and teamwear – more effectively than screen printing



ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital LTD. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the“Company”), a worldwide leader in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced today the Company is further extending its relationship with DO Apparel – a full-service custom apparel company focusing on creative sports garments for major league teams across basketball, football and baseball. DO Apparel continues to embrace on-demand, digital production as a more effective alternative to screen printing, better suited to match the unique requirements of custom sports apparel such as jerseys, uniforms and t-shirts.

Based in Livonia, MI, DO Apparel is a one-stop-shop for custom sportswear for large sports organizations - ranging from Major League Baseball, NBA basketball, and NFL football apparel. The company recently invested in an additional Kornit Atlas MAX POLY system to seamlessly switch jobs across a range of fabrics – from cotton to polyester. DO Apparel can leverage its ability to produce designs of the highest quality – including photorealistic images, neon designs and 3D effects on the broadest array of polyester blends.

“The future of team apparel is all about on-demand, digital, medium-run production. You must deliver custom solutions to seamlessly and cost-effectively switch team logos, names, numbers, and events,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital.“The fact is, screen printing is no longer able to effectively handle these requirements.”

“The quality of this machine has been the best we've seen in the industry. It's great for orders of 500 to 1,000 and very beneficial for addressing large volumes of medium-run orders. It's by far the most versatile machine we've worked with and has been a tremendous boost for our business,” said Matt McKae, Owner and Chief Operations Officer at DO Apparel.

