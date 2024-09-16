

The embedded finance sector in Saudi Arabia is undergoing rapid and transformative growth, driven by technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and a supportive regulatory environment. Over the past few months, significant product launches, collaborations, and acquisitions have underscored the sector's momentum, highlighting its potential to enhance financial accessibility and customer experiences. With the government's push for digital transformation and open banking, the sector is poised for further innovation and expansion, solidifying Saudi Arabia's leadership in the embedded finance space within the MENA region.

As the country continues to align its fintech advancements with Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a key financial hub, offering a dynamic ecosystem where fintechs and traditional institutions collaborate to deliver integrated financial solutions. This environment not only fosters competition but also drives financial inclusion, ensuring that more consumers and businesses benefit from cutting-edge financial services. The path ahead for Saudi Arabia's embedded finance sector appears bright, marked by ongoing innovation and a commitment to digital excellence.

Product Launches and Innovations



Coop Finance+ Launch: In October 2023, additiv supported Coop in launching Coop Finance+, a new app that integrates various financial services, including banking products and individual pension solutions, to improve consumer access to financial products.

Manigo and SurePay Partnership: In September 2023, London-based Manigo partnered with Saudi payments solution provider SurePay to launch embedded finance solutions tailored for businesses and consumers. The partnership focuses on integrating Manigo's fintech platform with SurePay's digital payment solutions to foster innovation and improve financial accessibility in the Kingdom.

Funding Souq and Qoyod Collaboration: In March 2024, Funding Souq partnered with Qoyod, an accounting software provider, to embed financing options directly into Qoyod's platform, thereby improving financial accessibility for SMEs. These launches underscore the growing momentum in Saudi Arabia's embedded finance sector, driven by technological advancements and a focus on enhancing customer experiences. Finshape and Arab National Bank Alliance: In January 2024, Finshape formed a strategic alliance with Arab National Bank (ANB) to redefine the banking experience through personalized financial solutions. This partnership leverages technology to enhance customer engagement and service delivery.

These collaborations highlight the increasing synergy between fintech companies and traditional financial institutions in Saudi Arabia, aligning with the country's Vision 2030 goals for economic diversification and digital transformation.

Key Merger and Acquisitions



Hyperpay Acquires Sanad Cash: In July 2023, Hyperpay, a leading payment solutions provider, acquired Sanad Cash, a corporate expense management platform. This acquisition enables Hyperpay to broaden its service offerings and position itself as an all-in-one digital platform for businesses.

Cashin Acquires Cardless: In October 2023, Cashin, a payment solutions provider, acquired Cardless, allowing it to offer digital card services through its platform. This move aims to expand Cashin's capabilities in delivering innovative payment solutions. RasMal Acquires Pentugram: In March 2024, RasMal, a financial services provider, acquired Pentugram, a UAE-based firm, to expand its private capital investment management solutions offerings. This acquisition is part of RasMal's strategy to enhance its service portfolio and cater to broader financial needs.

These acquisitions underscore the dynamic nature of Saudi Arabia's embedded finance sector as companies seek to enhance their capabilities and improve customer offerings through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Regulatory Changes



Open Banking Framework: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has continued implementing the open banking framework, officially announced in January 2021. This framework is designed to boost competition and innovation in the financial sector by allowing third-party providers to access bank data, facilitating the development of new financial products and services.

Fintech Saudi Initiatives: Fintech Saudi, a joint initiative by SAMA and the Capital Market Authority (CMA), has been actively promoting the growth of the fintech ecosystem. Recent efforts include supporting startups and enhancing regulatory clarity, which fosters innovation in embedded finance. Regulatory Sandbox Expansion: SAMA has expanded its regulatory sandbox, allowing fintech companies to test new products and services in a controlled environment. This initiative is designed to encourage innovation while ensuring regulatory compliance, thereby supporting the growth of embedded finance solutions.

These regulatory advancements reflect Saudi Arabia's commitment to building a vibrant fintech ecosystem as part of its Vision 2030 goals, positioning the Kingdom as a leading financial hub in the region.

