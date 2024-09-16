Author Ryan Hale Appears On History Bards & Down Under Interviews With Host Paul Rushworth-Brown

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Three hairdressers and a seamstress are more than just masters of style-they're amateur sleuths.

A delightful historical cozy mystery, filled with intrigue, camaraderie, and a dash of hair-raising adventure.

A chilling triple murder rocks their sleepy Massachusetts town and a young suffragist is wrongfully accused

Ryan Hale Speaks about his Historical Cozy Mystery "Wallingford Heights- The Hair Raisers", A Fascinating Look into Women's Suffrage in the US in 1893

- Josephine Huet

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned author Ryan Hale, whose eclectic work spans detective fiction and horror genres, will join host Paul Rushworth-Brown on History Bards and Down Under Interviews. In association with Meet the Author in the US, Hale will dive into the intriguing world of his latest novel, Wallingford Heights: The Hair Raisers - Weird Science . This cozy historical mystery set in 1893 Massachusetts takes readers on a delightful journey through the Women's Suffrage movement while solving a gripping murder mystery.

Wallingford Heights: The Hair Raisers - Weird Science centres around four amateur sleuths-three hairdressers and a seamstress-who transform their Massachusetts salon into an investigation hub. The Vine Salon, one of the first in America, becomes the nerve centre for solving local crimes, propelled by the gossip and chatter of its clientele. However, when a young suffragist is wrongfully accused of a chilling triple homicide, Estelle, Chasity, Marilou, and Clara must go beyond their usual detective work to expose the town's dark secrets and save an innocent woman. However, is she innocent?

" In the charming but secretive town of Wallingford Heights, 1893, three hairdressers and a seamstress are more than just mistresses of style-they're amateur sleuths. When a chilling triple murder rocks their sleepy Massachusetts town, and a young suffragist is wrongfully accused, these four spirited women from The Vine Salon, one of America's first, must unravel a web of dark secrets. Using their keen ears for gossip and sharp minds, Estelle, Chasity, Marilou, and Clara dive into a thrilling mystery that intertwines the dangers of the past with the promise of a changing future. Wallingford Heights - The Hair Raisers: Weird Science is a delightful, historical, cozy mystery filled with intrigue, camaraderie, and a dash of hair-raising adventure. Perfect for fans of 'Murder she Wrote' - smart, spirited heroines and richly atmospheric storytelling."

Paul Rushworth-Brown, the host of History Bards, Down Under Interviews, sits down with Hale to discuss the novel's rich historical backdrop, the women's fight for justice, and Hale's passion for blending historical fiction with cozy mysteries. The conversation promises to give audiences a deeper understanding of the characters, the inspiration behind the suffrage movement setting, and the impact of community and camaraderie in solving mysteries.

Hale's journey as a writer began after his wife spurred him on after he wrote a poem for his sister-in-law. Hale embarked on a writing career that has since produced 13 books. His novels range from natural disasters to detective thrillers, but his historical mysteries, like Wallingford Heights, capture his strong belief in human rights and his love for storytelling steeped in history and intrigue.

"These four women, Estelle, Chasity, Marilou, and Clara, are not just solving crimes; they're uncovering the power of women's voices in an era where they were often silenced. "I wanted to place them at the intersection of history and mystery, where their skills and intuition could shine in the face of injustice," Hale said of his novel.

The upcoming episode on History Bards and Down Under Interviews will be an exciting chance for fans of historical mysteries to hear directly from Ryan Hale about the making of Wallingford Heights: The Hair Raisers - Weird Science. Whether discussing the suffrage movement, the art of writing cozy mysteries, or his creative process, Hale's conversation with Paul Rushworth-Brown promises to be both insightful and entertaining.

About Ryan Hale:

Ryan Hale's writing journey began with a touching poem, which led him to publish 13 novels across genres, including detective fiction, horror, and cozy mysteries. His latest work, "Wallingford Heights: The Hair Raisers-Weird Science," blends historical intrigue with a charming murder mystery set in 1893 Massachusetts.

About Paul Rushworth-Brown:

Rushworth-Brown is more than just a writer; he's a storyteller whose insights have captivated audiences on platforms like ABC, BBC, America Tonight with Kate Delaney, The Neil Haley Show, and the acclaimed Witty Writers Show in the US. The US National Times has praised his work for its authenticity and ability to transport readers back in time.

'History Bards and Down Under Interviews' is a must-watch vodcast for readers and writers alike. It offers an intimate look into the creative processes and experiences that shape today's literary world. Whether you're discovering new literary talents or seeking inspiration for your storytelling journey, this show promises to be a captivating exploration of the vibrant landscape of publishing. Join us and be part of the magic!

