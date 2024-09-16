Just Days Away: The 3Rd Annual Secure Our Streets (SOS) Conference A Vital Forum For Automotive Security By ASRG

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MI, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The countdown has begun! With just days remaining until the highly anticipated 3rd Annual Secure Our Streets (SOS ) Conference, the automotive security community is buzzing with excitement. Scheduled for September 19, 2024, this groundbreaking event has already attracted over 1,000 registered participants from around the globe, including experts, innovators, and professionals, all set to address the critical challenges of automotive cybersecurity.Hosted by the Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG) , a global non-profit organization dedicated to advancing cybersecurity in the automotive industry, SOS 2024 is a premier non-profit initiative. The event is designed to foster collaboration, reduce barriers to information, and drive innovation in securing modern vehicles. This year's conference is made possible with the invaluable support of key sponsors, including:Alpitronic GmbHSecure Elements LtdItemisFiligranONEKEYGogobyteSOS 2024: A Must-Attend Event for Automotive Security ExpertsWith automotive technologies advancing at an unprecedented rate, securing these systems has become a top priority. The SOS Conference provides a rare opportunity for industry leaders, cybersecurity experts, researchers, and stakeholders to unite in a concerted effort to protect vehicles from emerging cyber threats. This year's event is poised to be the most significant yet, offering an even deeper focus on cutting-edge security technologies, research breakthroughs, and actionable strategies to safeguard the connected cars of tomorrow.What to Expect at SOS 2024- Keynote Speakers: Gain invaluable insights from global leaders in automotive cybersecurity, including Dr. Ahmad MK Nasser, Lead Security Architect and Engineering Manager at NVIDIA, and Frederic Ameye, Cybersecurity Expert at Ampere (Renault Group). These experts will explore the latest challenges and breakthroughs shaping the future of the industry.- Privacy Panel Discussion: Participate in dynamic discussions and interactive sessions that foster collaboration and explore practical solutions to real-world cybersecurity challenges.- 35+ Speakers: Learn from over 35 distinguished speakers as they share insights on a wide range of critical topics in automotive security, including emerging threats, innovative defenses, and future trends.- Free Access for All Attendees: Best of all, this entire conference is provided free of charge, ensuring open access to everyone passionate about advancing automotive cybersecurity.As we draw closer to September 19, the excitement surrounding this event is building. Participants are eager to share their expertise and gain fresh insights into the future of automotive cybersecurity. With registration numbers soaring and an impressive line-up of speakers and sponsors, SOS 2024 is shaping up to be a landmark event.For more information and to register, please visitMark your calendar for September 19th and join us for this game-changing event!Check out the SOS 2024 Schedule here:About the Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG)The Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG) is a global non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the field of automotive cybersecurity through collaboration and knowledge-sharing. With chapters across the world, ASRG's mission is to support the development of open and secure automotive systems, benefiting both the industry and the wider community.

