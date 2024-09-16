Almalinux Chair Scheduled To Present At Nerdearla In Buenos Aires On September 26, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards AlmaLinux, the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that chair benny Vasquez is slated to speak at this year's Nerdearla , the largest free science and event in Latin America held at the Ciudad Cultural Konex venue in Buenos Aires, Argentina.Scheduled to present“Choosing Your Open Source: Common Good or Corporate Good” from 5:10 to 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, Vasquez will discuss how defining open source is becoming muddier and muddier. She will also give tips on how to engage with projects and identify the differences and similarities in open source projects depending on their funding sources.Vasquez is a seasoned speaker on open source and community building issues, serving as a frequent guest and presenter at leading technology conferences around the world. To schedule a time to meet with Vasquez at Nerdearla, contact ....About NerdearlaSince 2014, we have organized a 100% free, world-class event in Latin America with high-quality content in science and technology. Nerdearla is a social experience, both in person and streaming, offering coworking spaces, talks, workshops, and many opportunities for networking and learning from industry leaders. Visit .About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today's foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it's available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit .AlmaLinux Contact:...

