Brisk Health Secures $100 Million In Capital To Fuel Rapid Expansion Across Colorado

Brisk Health secures $100M to expand across Colorado, enhancing access to personalized care via its mobile app.

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brisk Health , an innovative healthcare company revolutionizing the patient experience, is excited to announce that it has secured $100 million in capital to support its ambitious growth plans. With this significant influx of funding, Brisk Health is poised to accelerate its expansion across Colorado, enhancing access to personalized, patient-centered healthcare for thousands of individuals.

Brisk Health's cutting-edge mobile app, developed by Brisk Technologies , offers patients an unprecedented level of flexibility and convenience, allowing them to seamlessly connect to healthcare providers through clinic visits, home visits, or telemedicine. The company's holistic approach to healthcare prioritizes wellness by addressing the root causes of health issues, ensuring comprehensive care for every patient.

"Our mission has always been to transform healthcare by putting the patient first and making care more accessible and convenient," said Jesse Clark, CEO of Brisk Health. "This $100 million capital investment is a game-changer for us. It will allow Brisk Health to expand rapidly across Colorado, providing communities with the care they need without the traditional barriers of time and location."

The new funding will support the company's strategy to open additional state-of-the-art clinics throughout Colorado, as well as expand its network of providers for home visits and telemedicine services. In addition, Brisk Health plans to invest in new technologies to enhance its mobile app, offering patients more control over their healthcare journeys and improving overall outcomes.

Brisk Health's first clinic, located in Lakewood, Colorado, has already set a high standard for patient care, utilizing modern facilities and advanced technology to create an optimal healthcare experience. With the expansion of its clinical footprint, Brisk Health aims to bring the same level of innovative, high-quality care to communities across the state.

This investment marks a significant milestone in Brisk Health's journey to reshape the healthcare landscape, making it more accessible, patient-focused, and technologically advanced.

About Brisk Health

Brisk Health is a leader in healthcare innovation, offering patients personalized care through a state-of-the-art mobile app that integrates clinic visits, home visits, and telemedicine. Committed to holistic wellness, Brisk Health takes a comprehensive, patient-centered approach to healthcare, addressing the root causes of health concerns and enhancing the overall patient experience. With its groundbreaking platform, Brisk Health is redefining what it means to provide care in the 21st century.

