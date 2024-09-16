Grandmasters Engaged In Intense Competition At World Chess Olympiad

The games of the 5th round have taken place at the 45th World Chess Olympiad held in Budapest, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani men's team lost to the favoured Indian team with a score of 1:3. In this round, Aydın Süleymanlı and Rauf Məmmədov were defeated, while Nijat Abasov and Shahriyar Mammadyarov drew their games. After 5 rounds, the national team has a total of 8 points.

The Azerbaijani women's team drew with Ukraine, with the match ending in a 2:2 tie. Gunay Mammadzade lost her game, while Govhar Beydullayeva achieved victory.

The games of Ulviyya Fataliyeva and Khanum Balajayeva ended in draws. Currently, the national team's score stands at 8 points.

The 45th Chess Olympiad is an international team chess event organised by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Budapest, Hungary, on September 10-23.

The competition has brought together record-breaking 197 teams in the Open section and 184 squads in the women's competition. It is the first Chess Olympiad to take place in Hungary after Budapest hosted the 2nd unofficial Chess Olympiad in 1926.

The Azerbaijani men's squad is comprised of Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Rauf Mammadov, Nijat Abasov, Aydin Suleymanli, and Mahammad Muradli.

The women's squad includes Gunay Mammadzade, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, and Gulnar Mammadova.

Azerbaijan hosted the 42nd Chess Olympiad in 2016, which attracted a total of 1,587 participants, including 894 in the Open category and 693 in the Women's event, making the Baku Chess Olympiad a significant event.

Similarly, the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku captivated chess fans with its high-calibre competition and exhilarating matches.

Featuring a highly competitive lineup, the World Cup provided an exciting venue to display the remarkable skill and strategic finesse of elite chess players. Approximately 206 competitors participated in the open section, along with 103 players in the women's competition.

