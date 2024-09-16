Grandmasters Engaged In Intense Competition At World Chess Olympiad

The games of the 5th round have taken place at the 45th World
Chess Olympiad held in Budapest, Azernews
reports.
The Azerbaijani men's team lost to the favoured Indian team with
a score of 1:3. In this round, Aydın Süleymanlı and Rauf Məmmədov
were defeated, while Nijat Abasov and Shahriyar Mammadyarov drew
their games. After 5 rounds, the national team has a total of 8
points.
The Azerbaijani women's team drew with Ukraine, with the match
ending in a 2:2 tie. Gunay Mammadzade lost her game, while Govhar
Beydullayeva achieved victory.
The games of Ulviyya Fataliyeva and Khanum Balajayeva ended in
draws. Currently, the national team's score stands at 8 points.
The 45th Chess Olympiad is an international team chess event
organised by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Budapest,
Hungary, on September 10-23.
The competition has brought together record-breaking 197 teams
in the Open section and 184 squads in the women's competition. It
is the first Chess Olympiad to take place in Hungary after Budapest
hosted the 2nd unofficial Chess Olympiad in 1926.
The Azerbaijani men's squad is comprised of Shahriyar
Mammadyarov, Rauf Mammadov, Nijat Abasov, Aydin Suleymanli, and
Mahammad Muradli.
The women's squad includes Gunay Mammadzade, Govhar
Beydullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, and Gulnar
Mammadova.
Azerbaijan hosted the 42nd Chess Olympiad in 2016, which
attracted a total of 1,587 participants, including 894 in the Open
category and 693 in the Women's event, making the Baku Chess
Olympiad a significant event.
Similarly, the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku captivated
chess fans with its high-calibre competition and exhilarating
matches.
Featuring a highly competitive lineup, the World Cup provided an
exciting venue to display the remarkable skill and strategic
finesse of elite chess players. Approximately 206 competitors
participated in the open section, along with 103 players in the
women's competition.
