Listing prospectus for Sanoma's EUR 150 million social bond available

Listing prospectus for Sanoma's EUR 150 million social available

Sanoma Corporation (“ Sanoma ”) announced its decision to issue senior unsecured social notes of EUR 150 million (the“ Notes ”) on 5 September 2024. The Notes mature on 13 September 2027 and they carry fixed annual interest of 4.000 percent. The issue price of the notes is 99.872 percent.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the listing prospectus of the Notes, which is available in English on Sanoma's website at .

Sanoma has today submitted an application to have the Notes listed on the list of sustainable bonds of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Trading on the Notes is expected to commence on or about 19 September 2024, under the trading code SANOJ400027.

Nordea Bank Abp and Swedbank AB (publ) acted as joint lead managers in the issue of the Notes.

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive 'brainprint' on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2023, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.4bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 12.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com .

