Run Myles Ahead: Changing The Narrative... Life Promotion For Child & Youth Mental Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Run Myles Ahead 2024 poster

Join us on Oct 6th for a community, connection, and creativity event to help Myles Ahead support systems-level changes for child & youth mental health!

- Leslie Kulperger, Founder & Executive Director, Myles AheadTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It is the number one health-related cause of death for youth in Canada. And it is difficult to talk about. Behind the tragic youth suicide statistics are human stories. There is profound, complex grief and tears behind the numbers. Leslie Kulperger founded Myles Ahead, Advancing Child & Youth Mental Health ("Myles Ahead") in memory of her son, Myles, who died by suicide in 2018. Because suicide prevention is every day for Myles Ahead, not only on World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10th).In response to the challenges that Leslie experienced first-hand, seeking help for her son, Myles Ahead is focused on co-creating meaningful systems-level changes to advance child and youth mental health. "We are dedicated to working collaboratively on systems where children and youth can access the support and services they need, when they need it," says Leslie. "Our goal is to equip healthcare workers, families, educators, and communities with the tools to promote mental wellness, resiliency, and reduce the risk of suicide."Reflecting on Canada's ongoing mental health crisis, Leslie says: "We've seen a rise in mental health challenges, particularly among young people, and while the conversation is growing, we need to ensure that the right support and services are in place. It's about prevention, early intervention, and creating environments where kids feel safe, heard, and supported."This year's Run Myles Ahead will feature the return of the Lemonade Stand and Bad Jokes, hosted by Myles' cousin, and Baked Goodies, hosted by Myles' best friend; fan-favourites at past events. In addition, new for 2024, there will be Arts & Crafts where participants can express themselves and their passion for mental health through creativity-further supporting the theme of connection and community through shared experiences.The Run Myles Ahead event is not only about raising funds and awareness-it's about building connections. "This run follows the same route Myles would take with his beloved dog, Frida, from Ashbridges Bay along the Toronto Beach boardwalk,” says Leslie.“What began as a family and neighbourhood initiative has grown to a community-wide event, with incredible support from local businesses and sponsors.” Returning sponsors include Gyro Auto Group and Michelle Walker Team (RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Ltd.). New sponsors for this year include Broadview Psychology, Seeline Group, and Meridian Credit Union (Myles Ahead's bank).“We are proud to be a part of this event and support a cause that touches every family,” said JP Kovac, Dealer Principal of Gyro Auto Group.“Mental health is a concern for all of us, and as a family business, we believe in being part of the solution and contributing to the larger conversation.”Local businesses contributing prizes include The Little Kitchen Academy, Fearless Meat, The Running Room, and many more. There will also be a Silent Auction, including four tickets for the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres!Returning this year, Federal Member of Parliament Julie Dabrusin will participate in the run and share some words to help launch the event. Participants will receive a hemp tote bag with goodies and an optional bamboo blend t-shirt, sponsored by Gyro Auto Group.Run Myles Ahead will raise funds to directly support Myles Ahead's efforts for co-creating systems-level changes in child and youth mental health by working with partners and government to address gaps in services and resources for children, youth, and their families.Event Details:Date: Sunday, October 6th, 2024Time: 10:00am EDTLocation: Leuty Boathouse, Beach BoardwalkRegister today to be part of the movement and contribute to co-creating meaningful change in child and youth mental health!

Leslie Jeanne Kulperger

Myles Ahead, Advancing Child & Youth Mental Health

+1 416-929-6675

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Just Ask - Suicide Prevention Awareness PSA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.