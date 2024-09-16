Victra Announces Expiration And Results Of Its Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Outstanding 7.750% Senior Secured Notes Due 2026

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Victra, the largest Verizon authorized retailer in the U.S., today announced the expiration and results of the previously announced tender offer (the " Tender Offer ") by Victra Holdings, LLC and Victra Finance Corp. (together, the " Issuers ") to purchase for cash any and all of their outstanding 7.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the " Notes ") from holders thereof (the " Holders "). The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 13, 2024 (the " Expiration Time "). As of the Expiration Time, $493,377,000 of the $727,833,000 outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer, representing 67.79% of the outstanding principal amount thereof. The principal amount tendered excludes $1,697,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase related to the Tender Offer, and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery provided in connection therewith (as they may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the " Tender Offer Documents "), which remain subject to the Holders' performance of the delivery requirements under such procedures.



The Total Consideration for each $1,000 principal amount of the Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be an amount equal to $1,008.75, payable in cash to Holders that validly tendered their Notes prior to the Expiration Time, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined below). The Settlement Date for the Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Expiration Time and accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer, including the Notes submitted using the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, is expected to occur on September 18, 2024 (the " Settlement Date ").

The consummation of the Tender Offer is subject to, and conditioned upon, the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions described in the Offer to Purchase, including, certain financing and general conditions, in each case as described in more detail in the Offer to Purchase. The complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in the Tender Offer Documents.

All Notes purchased pursuant to the Tender Offer will be cancelled. Following the consummation of the Tender Offer, on or around the Settlement Date, the Issuers expect to satisfy and discharge the indenture governing the Notes (the " Indenture ") with respect to any Notes that were not validly tendered (or validly withdrawn) in connection with the Tender Offer and remain outstanding thereafter (the " Non-Tendered Notes ") by depositing with the trustee under the Indenture an amount sufficient to redeem such Notes on February 15, 2025 at the then-applicable redemption price of 100% of the outstanding principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest, to, but excluding, the redemption date (the " Redemption Price "), in accordance with the terms of the Indenture. In connection with such satisfaction and discharge of the Indenture, the Issuers expect to deliver a notice of redemption on the Settlement Date to redeem all of the outstanding Non-Tendered Notes on February 15, 2025 at the Redemption Price.

BofA Securities and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as dealer managers (the " Dealer Managers ") in the Tender Offer. Global Bondholder Services Corporation has been retained to serve as both the tender and the information agent (the " Tender and Information Agent ") for the Tender Offer. Questions regarding the Tender Offer should be directed to the Dealer Managers at (i) (646) 743-2120 (collect), in the case of BofA Securities or (ii) (404) 926-5262 (collect), in the case of Truist Securities, Inc.

The Tender Offer is being made only pursuant to the Tender Offer Documents. The Tender Offer is not being made to Holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the Tender Offer is required to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Tender Offer will be deemed to be made on behalf of the Issuers by the Dealer Managers or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning, among other things, the consummation of the Tender Offer and the satisfaction of the conditions related thereto. These forward-looking statements are also generally identified by the words "intends", "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "outlook," "budget," "intend," "strategy," "plan," "guidance," "may," "should," "could," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs of

the Issuers' management and are subject to significant risks, assumptions, and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the Issuers' ability to successfully consummate the Tender Offer in accordance with its terms, including the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions thereto, such as the financing condition. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results. The Issuers undertake no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.

Victra, headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., operates as the largest exclusive authorized agent for Verizon Wireless, the nation's best performing wireless network. Victra has approximately 1,450 Verizon-branded retail stores and kiosks across 49 states, offering a comprehensive mix of wireless devices including smartphones, feature phones, tablets, mobile broadband, and wearables; as well as a broad range of accessories and device insurance coverage.

