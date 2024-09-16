FTI Consulting Launches National Security Offering Led By Former FBI Assistant Director

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, (NYSE: FCN) today announced the launch of a National Security offering to address growing threats to the private sector and increased demand for comprehensive solutions that protect clients, their chains and critical assets, and national interests in an increasingly globalized and digitized world.



Domestic and international companies in all industries are facing threats from sophisticated, hostile foreign actors. They also need to be prepared for operational, technical and challenges that may pose risks to national interests and invite regulatory investigation or enforcement actions. The National Security offering will include risk and compliance advisory and investigative capabilities focused on critical industries and infrastructure, such as healthcare, financial services and energy, as well as technology including the semiconductor industry.

Michael J. Driscoll , former Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's New York office, will lead the offering. Mr. Driscoll has more than 26 years of experience in cybersecurity, threat intelligence, criminal investigations and national security and extensive collaboration with international partners in the government and private sector.

“The private sector is now a crucial player in national security, especially as emerging technologies and geopolitical tensions reshape the global landscape,” said Mr. Driscoll, a Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting.“Sensitive customer data, advanced technologies, valuable intellectual property and political and economic influence are highly targeted by foreign actors for a competitive edge, so it's critical that companies remain vigilant and proactively adapt to counter national security threats and comply with regulatory requirements, which are continuing to expand and evolve.”

FTI Consulting's multidisciplinary team of experts, with backgrounds from the Department of Justice, FBI, U.S. Secret Service and other government agencies and regulators, as well as in-house legal and Chief Compliance Officers, will advise on a range of national security issues, including cyber risks and attacks, insider threats, espionage, CFIUS reviews, export controls, sanctions, transshipment and diversion of critical technology, cross-border data sharing and intellectual property theft. FTI Consulting has deep experience supporting organizations facing complex regulatory challenges and assisting with development and implementation of risk assessment, diligence and compliance program structures.

“Our global interconnectedness and reliance on technology for essential services can present significant threats, including to national security, if proper risk mitigation strategies are not implemented,” said Anthony J. Ferrante , a Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting and former Director for Cyber Incident Response at the U.S. National Security Council at the White House.“A single incident can have cascading impacts and create sustained disruption, emphasizing the need to help the private sector ensure they are doing their part in protecting national security interests.”

William Perlstein , Global Segment Leader of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting, added,“Our national security experience spans critical areas like cybersecurity, investigations, export controls, sanctions and trade. When teamed with our strategic communications and data and analytics capabilities, our multidisciplinary teams bring deep industry expertise to the most challenging issues facing the private sector. I look forward to seeing how they will help our clients mitigate and manage national security risk.”

