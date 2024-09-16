عربي


Auction Result Of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 1218 - RIKV 25 0319


9/16/2024 7:46:15 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKV 24 1218 RIKV 25 0319
Settlement Date 09/18/2024 09/18/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 17,300 31,189
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.689 / 9.359 95.496 / 9.329
Total Number of Bids Received 10 22
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 20,300 39,189
Total Number of Successful Bids 8 20
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 8 20
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.689 / 9.359 95.496 / 9.329
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.751 / 9.102 95.648 / 9.000
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.689 / 9.359 95.496 / 9.329
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.697 / 9.326 95.540 / 9.234
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.751 / 9.102 95.648 / 9.000
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.674 / 9.421 95.468 / 9.390
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.694 / 9.338 95.527 / 9.262
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.17 1.26

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

