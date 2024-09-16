Auction Result Of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 1218 - RIKV 25 0319
Date
9/16/2024 7:46:15 AM
| Series
| RIKV 24 1218
| RIKV 25 0319
| Settlement Date
| 09/18/2024
| 09/18/2024
| Total Amount Allocated (MM)
| 17,300
| 31,189
| All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
| 97.689
| /
| 9.359
| 95.496
| /
| 9.329
| Total Number of Bids Received
| 10
| 22
| Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
| 20,300
| 39,189
| Total Number of Successful Bids
| 8
| 20
| Number of Bids Allocated in Full
| 8
| 20
| Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
| 97.689
| /
| 9.359
| 95.496
| /
| 9.329
| Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
| 97.751
| /
| 9.102
| 95.648
| /
| 9.000
| Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
| 97.689
| /
| 9.359
| 95.496
| /
| 9.329
| Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
| 97.697
| /
| 9.326
| 95.540
| /
| 9.234
| Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
| 97.751
| /
| 9.102
| 95.648
| /
| 9.000
| Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
| 97.674
| /
| 9.421
| 95.468
| /
| 9.390
| Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
| 97.694
| /
| 9.338
| 95.527
| /
| 9.262
| Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
| 100.00 %
| 100.00 %
| Bid to Cover Ratio
| 1.17
| 1.26
