Timeforge Partners With Retail Management Hero To Revolutionize Labor Management For Retailers

TimeForge Partners with Retail Management Hero

Retailers using RMH will soon have access to TimeForge's cutting-edge tools, from same-day pay to automated scheduling, boosting efficiency and retention.

- Audrey Hogan, COO, TimeForgeLUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TimeForge , a leading management software provider for the retail and restaurant industries, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Retail Management Hero (RMH), a prominent provider of point-of-sale (POS) solutions. The collaboration will bring TimeForge's advanced workforce management tools to RMH's extensive customer base, enabling retailers to streamline operations, boost employee retention, and significantly reduce labor costs.Through this partnership, RMH customers will soon have access to a range of powerful features offered by TimeForge, including:- Earned: Same Day Pay by TimeForge: Empower employees to access their earned wages on the same day, reducing financial stress and enhancing job satisfaction. Supports multiple payout types, including virtual cards and wallets, ACH, and international currency options.- Automated Employee Scheduling: Simplify and optimize staff schedules with intelligent, automated tools that ensure the right people are in the right place at the right time.- Real-Time Labor Cost Forecasting: Monitor labor expenses in real-time, helping businesses make data-driven decisions to stay within budget.- Time Tracking and Attendance: Streamline timekeeping processes with precise tracking and compliance management, reducing errors and saving time.- Employee Feedback Surveys: Collect actionable feedback from team members to increase engagement and improve the business. Multilingual options available.While the integration of TimeForge into RMH's suite of solutions is underway, the partnership will be formally introduced at the upcoming RMH Partner Conference, scheduled for September 24-26, 2024, at the Royal Sonesta in New Orleans. This premier event will gather RMH's global channel partners and industry leaders to explore the latest trends and technologies in the POS and retail industries."We're thrilled to partner with Retail Management Hero and bring our innovative workforce solutions to their retailers," said Audrey Hogan, Chief Operating Officer of TimeForge. "Tools like Earned and our automated scheduling system can significantly enhance employee satisfaction and operational efficiency. We're eager to share more about these tools with RMH dealers and customers alike, and discuss the transformative potential they hold for retail businesses."Israel Morrison, Vice President of Partner Success at RMH, said, "Partnering with TimeForge marks a significant step forward for RMH and our customers. TimeForge's suite of workforce management tools, including their game-changing same-day pay solution, will empower our retailers to manage their workforce more effectively and attract top talent. While the integration is still in progress, we're excited to introduce this partnership at our Partner Conference and explore the exciting benefits ahead."The integration between TimeForge and RMH will offer a seamless experience for retailers, combining the strengths of RMH's robust POS systems with TimeForge's cutting-edge labor management capabilities. As both companies work toward expanding the integration, the partnership underscores their commitment to driving success and innovation in the retail industry.###About TimeForgeTimeForge is a leading labor management platform that provides software to help retail and restaurant businesses control labor costs and operate more efficiently. The platform includes employee scheduling, timekeeping, communication, hiring and onboarding, sales forecasting, labor analytics, and task management products that scale seamlessly. With TimeForge's feedback surveys, leadership assessments, and earned wage and tip access products, businesses have even more ways to engage, train, and retain their most important assets: their people. Today, thousands of businesses use TimeForge's powerful, easy-to-use tools and integrations to delight employees and empower busy managers.About Retail Management Hero (RMH)Retail Management Hero is a trusted provider of point-of-sale software, offering scalable solutions that meet the diverse needs of retailers worldwide. With a focus on innovation and customer success, RMH helps businesses streamline operations, improve customer service, and increase profitability.

