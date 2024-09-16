Connolly Added To Australia's ODI Squad; Beardman Drafted In As A Stand-By Player

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Cooper Connolly has been added to Australia's ODI squad for the upcoming series against England, while pacer Mahli Beardman, who was a member of the U19 World Cup-winning team, has been called up to the squad as a stand-by player.

Beardman, who is mentored by Dennis Lillee, is yet to make his first-class debut and could earn a senior international debut for Australia during its series against England starting on September 19 at Trent Bridge.

He was named player of the match in the U19 final after taking 3-15 from seven overs against India in Benoni, as Beardman finished with ten scalps.

Connolly, who played two T20Is so far, has now been asked to stay for the ODIs, and so has left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis. Australia have lost pacers Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith and Spencer Johnson to injury, while Josh Hazlewood sat out due to a calf strain.

Left-arm fast-bowling spearhead Mitchell Starc is available for ODIs against England, while Pat Cummins was not selected so he works on his strength and conditioning ahead of an important home summer.

Australia's fast-bowling stocks for the ODIs against England include Dwarshuis, Starc, Hazlewood and Sean Abbott, with allrounders Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie and captain Mitchell Marsh ready to chip in with the ball at any point in the match.

"There will be opportunities for guys throughout the series, no doubt. Five games in 11 days, we'll have to juggle a bit, but guys will get opportunities and a lot like the T20 series, we're really excited by that," Marsh told com following the T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman (reserve player).