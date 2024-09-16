Pakistan Court Grants Bail To 10 Mps Linked To Jailed Ex-PM Imran Khan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Islamabad: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan granted bail Monday to 10 lawmakers from jailed former prime Imran Khan's party, an AFP journalist witnessed.

At least 30 people from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party -- including the 10 MPs -- were remanded in custody last Tuesday, two days after they led a major rally in the capital, Islamabad.

The anti-terrorism court granted them bail of 30,000 rupees ($100).

PTI has faced a sweeping crackdown since Khan was jailed in August last year on a series of charges he says are motivated and designed to keep him from power.

The 10 MPs, some detained at their offices in the National Assembly, were charged under a new protest law and the anti-terrorism act.

They were accused of violating the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, passed just days before the rally was held, in a move rights groups say was an attempt to curb freedom of expression and peaceful protest.

PTI has sparred with the military since Khan was deposed two years ago.

The confrontation came to a head after the former cricket star's first arrest on corruption charges in May 2023.

His supporters waged days of sometimes violent protests and attacked military installations, sparking a sweeping crackdown on PTI led by the army -- Pakistan's most powerful institution.

But the clampdown failed to diminish Khan's popularity and candidates backed by the former premier won the most seats in 2024 polls -- marred by allegations of widespread rigging.

Khan rose to power in 2018 with the help of the military, analysts say, but was ousted in 2022 after reportedly falling out with the generals.

A United Nations panel of experts found this month that his detention "had no legal basis and appears to have been intended to disqualify him from running for political office".

A number of convictions against him have been overturned by the courts.

Several members of the PTI's social media and press team were rounded up last month and accused of "anti-state propaganda".