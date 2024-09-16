Miniluxe Announces Advisory Roles With Global Brand Leaders, Edward Barsamian, Clayton Ruebensaal And Amir Nashat

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, MA, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX) (“ MiniLuxe ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce advisory roles with brand, content and marketing experts Edward Barsamian and Clayton Ruebensaal, both of whom have led strategies for globally recognized and culturally defining organizations, and Amir Nashat, private investor and scientist, to augment the Company's mission of transforming the nail and waxing by empowering its self-care professionals. Mr. Barsamian, Mr. Ruebensaal and Mr. Nashat join a diverse group of advisor experts for the Company, including visual artist Shantell Martin, Sarah Lee, co-founder of clean beauty brand Glow Recipe, and beauty services and retail CEO John Heffner of Summer Fridays and formerly of Drybar.

Edward Barsamian is currently Head of Editorial for MICHELIN Guide. Mr. Barsamian began his career at Vogue magazine, where he became American Vogue's Style Editor. He previously was Head of Editorial for luxury brand Victoria Beckham and worked at the New York Times. Mr. Barsamian's expertise has focused on elevated brands at the forefront of the cultural conversation across media, communications and brand building.

“I was both moved and energized upon learning the impact MiniLuxe has been making over the past decade and the company's continued plans to empower one of the largest vocational class of women in North America,” says Mr. Barsamian.“I look forward to supporting new ideas on MiniLuxe's content strategy to help push this mission forward.”

Clayton Ruebensaal is the Chief Creative Officer of Comcast where he leads their marketing efforts across advertising, media, and sponsorships. He was most recently head of

‎Global B2B Marketing at American Express, where he spent almost a decade developing global strategies for brand platforms including Small Business Saturday, Shop Small and Business Class platforms. Prior to that, Mr. Ruebensaal led Global Marketing for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company. He also serves a mentor to women entrepreneurs for the Tory Burch Foundation.

“MiniLuxe's vision to become the employer of choice for diverse beauty professionals is very much aligned with my expertise and values in supporting women entrepreneurs who are in need of a fruitful career path and a supportive community,” said Mr. Ruebensaal.“I look forward to amplifying that mission by bringing awareness to opportunities that can empower positive change with a brand that is offering as groundbreaking an experience for customers as for employees. It's that combination that will lead to sustainable long-term growth for Miniluxe."

Amir Nashat joins as an investor advisor and is a notable chemical engineer who previously worked with the business innovator and distinguished professor Bob Langer at MIT. Mr. Nashat is an Executive Partner at Polaris Partners, a leading investment firm backing transformational healthcare and biotech companies that have applied biotech innovation to product development creation, including the haircare brand Living Proof. Mr. Nashat served as CEO of Living Proof in addition to several other Polaris portfolio companies. Mr. Nashat also serves on the Partners Innovation Fund and the Investment Advisory Committee for The Engine at MIT, and helped launch the MIT Sandbox Innovation Fund as its active President.

“Miniluxe's studio services model coupled with its clean proprietary products and the opportunity for franchising represent a clear trajectory to continue to innovate for new breakout products and solutions that can radically reshape this industry and foster new entrepreneurial opportunities to nail designers everywhere,” says Mr. Nashat,“I am looking forward to helping aid this mission.”

“We are very fortunate to have such a level of commitment from an incredible group of people both in terms of their competencies and collective character. I believe this reflects our purpose-driven vision to positively empower and enrich people everywhere through self-care and self-expression. We look forward to being able to advance this mission that much more with these advisor experts joining us,” says Tony Tjan, CEO of MiniLuxe.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe is a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts. MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform servicing the beauty and self-care industry. The Company focuses on delivering high-quality nail care and esthetic services and offers a suite of trusted proprietary products that are used in the Company's studio services. The Company's studios are company-owned and operated, and the company is currently offering opportunities for franchising . For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, a modern design aesthetic, socially responsible labor practices, and better-for-you, cleaner products. MiniLuxe aims to radically transform the highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that collectively enable best-in-class talent and client experiences. For its clients, MiniLuxe offers industry leading self-care services and better-for-you products, and for nail care and beauty professionals, MiniLuxe seeks to become the employer of choice. In addition to creating long-term durable economic returns for our stakeholders, the brand seeks to positively impact and empower one of the most diverse and largest hourly worker segments through professional development and certification, economic mobility, and company ownership opportunities (e.g., equity participation and future franchise opportunities). Since its inception, MiniLuxe has completed over 4 million services.

