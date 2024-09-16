September 19: Neptune Software To Co-Host SAP S/4 Webcast Alongside ASUG

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Neptune and ASUG Partner To Help Audiences Unlock Full Potential of SAP Investments

Leading low-code, SAP-centric app development vendor Neptune Software is set to co-host a webcast around S/4HANA migration on Thursday, September 19, from 12-1pm CST, in partnership with ASUG. The webcast, "Don't Settle for a Bland S/4 Core ," will target business users, executives, and technical stakeholders and will delve into practical solutions that balance the need for custom efficiency with the benefits of a clean core.

SAP's 'Clean Core' initiative aims to deliver efficient, forward-thinking systems by eliminating customizations directly in the core. However, this approach can often lead to the loss of valuable and demonstrated functionalities that businesses have developed over the years to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

Charles Evans, Principal Solution Consultant at Neptune Software.

Charles is a seasoned technology leader with over 21 years of experience in software development, product management, and enterprise software solutions. He has successfully managed product lines and driven innovation across various industries, particularly in creating solutions that simplify SAP and enhance the overall user experience.

"SAP's 'Clean Core' initiative aims to deliver efficient, forward-thinking systems by eliminating customizations directly in the core. However, this approach can often lead to the loss of valuable and demonstrated functionalities that businesses have developed over the years to enhance productivity and competitiveness," said Charles Evans, Principal Solution Consultant at Neptune Software . "As part of this webcast, I'm looking forward to challenging the concept of a 'bland core' and examining strategies to preserve essential capabilities while adhering to SAP's clean core principles."

The webcast will empower audiences to navigate the complexities of SAP S/4HANA adoption, uncover the root causes of integration challenges, and bridge critical skills gaps. They will gain insight into the challenges that arise when adopting a clean core to their business, as well as the essential techniques and proven methods to overcome hurdles. Learn more and register here .

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software provides a leading app development platform that empowers businesses to easily create digital solutions that simplify complex enterprise processes for SAP & beyond. For decades, they've pioneered advancements in no-code, low-code, pro-code and AI-driven application development. They help businesses to accelerate their digital enterprise's innovation and execution while maximizing ROI through optimized technology and processes.

With a focus on bridging the gap between business and IT, they enable tech teams, business counterparts, and operations to easily build and deliver custom solutions that drive enterprise innovation at scale and with ease.

Neptune has been named a Top 50 Best Software in G2 Inc.'s Software Development Awards and made it into the Gartner Magic Quadrant year after year.

Today, Neptune boasts a global reach, serving over 800 companies and impacting more than 5 million end-users and developers worldwide with easy-to-use corporate applications.

