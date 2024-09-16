Zelensky: Russians Used More Than 640 Shaheds Against Ukraine In First Half Of September

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the first half of September, Russian terrorists used over 640 Shaheds against Ukrainian cities and villages. Last night - 56, of which 53 drones were shot down by air defense forces.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In the first half of this September alone, Russian terrorists used more than 640 Shaheds against Ukrainian cities and villages. Fortunately, most of them were shot down by our soldiers. We are constantly working to make the Ukrainian air shield more effective. We are strengthening our Air Force, mobile fire groups, and all air defense units,” Zelensky said.

Air defenses down 53 Russianovernight

He noted that that night the Russian army launched 56 Shaheds, 53 of which were shot down.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of September 16, Kyiv and a number of regions were twice put on air alert due to a Russian drone attack.

In total, the air defense forces destroyed 53 Shahed-131/136 attack drones that the Russians had been launching at Ukraine since the evening of September 15, almost two dozen of which were shot down in the airspace around Kyiv.