Zelensky On Alleged Assassination Attempt On Trump: Political Violence Has No Place In World
9/16/2024 7:25:48 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the alleged assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald trump and said that Political violence has no place in the world.
He wrote about this on the social Network , Ukrinform reports.
“I am glad to know that Donald Trump is safe and unharmed. Best wishes to him and his family,” the President said.
“It's good that the suspect in the attempted assassination was quickly detained,” Zelensky said.
“Our principle is that the rule of law is above all, and political violence has no place anywhere in the world. We sincerely hope that everyone will be safe,” he emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported, a shooting took place in the United States near the place where Trump was playing golf.
The FBI said it was “investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination” of Trump . A Secret Service agent noticed an assault rifle barrel sticking out of the fence. According to him, the attacker was at a distance of 270-450 meters from the former president, where he was playing golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Law enforcement officers found an AK-47 assault rifle at the location where the suspect was located.
According to CNN, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Rout, who was detained by law enforcement , who allegedly intended to assassinate Trump, had previously had problems with the law.
Photo: OP
