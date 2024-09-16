Azerenergy Launches Plan To Boost Green Energy And System Stability
Nazrin Abdul
In line with President Ilham Aliyev's strategy to expand "green
energy" sources and increase the share of renewable energy in the
energy system to 30 percent by 2030, "AzerEnergy" has begun
implementing a comprehensive action plan, Azernews
reports, citing "AzerEnergy."
By 2028, the plan aims to increase the capacity of solar and
wind power plants to 1,850 megawatts. This increase is expected to
raise the share of "green energy" in the energy system to between
30-60 percent, depending on the season. Given that solar and wind
power production relies on natural factors like sunshine and wind,
maintaining stability and reliability in the energy system during
this integration is crucial for meeting energy demands
consistently.
To prevent disruptions in the future, "AzerEnergy" is
implementing complex measures for integrating 1,850 megawatts of
"green energy," based on analyses by international technical
consulting firms from the United States and Turkiye. This includes
optimizing regulation systems of traditional power plants,
participating in automatic frequency regulation, and updating the
SCADA system used by "AzerEnergy."
Foreign specialists are being brought in, and special training
courses for local specialists are being organized. Collaborations
with companies such as "SIEMENS," "General Electric," "MITSUBISHI,"
"Wartsila," and "EMERSON" are also underway at the "Sumgait,"
"South," "Shimal," and "Gobu" power plants. Additionally,
monitoring and control systems are being strengthened with
WAMS/WACS implementation.
"AzerEnergy" has announced an international tender for a
technical consulting company to install a 250-megawatt battery
storage system. Another international tender for consulting
services and design for SCADA and WAMS/WACS monitoring and control
systems will also be announced.
These measures are not only critical for integrating the 1,850
megawatts of solar and wind power but will also significantly
enhance the share of "green energy" in the energy system, boosting
its stability and reliability.
